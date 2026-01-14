2026 Tata Punch facelift vs old Tata Punch: Evolution explained

Tata Punch is one of the bestselling cars in India, since its introduction in 2021. The micro SUV was the fastest SUV in India to cross six lakh unit sales milestone, in just four years. Also, it was the top-selling SUV and car in India in 2024, with more than 202,000 units retailed. The compact design, practicality quotient, upmarket features on offer, as well as the punchy powertrain choices have been playing crucial role behind the popularity of the SUV. Now, Tata Motors has introduced a major facelift to the Punch, with which the SUV is expected to become further appealing to the customers.

The 2026 Tata Punch is available in eight variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Adventure S, Accomplished, Accomplished+ S. The SUV comes priced between ₹5.59 lakh and ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tata Punch comes incorporating a plethora of changes across exterior, interior and on the powertrain front as well. With these changes, the Tata Punch has further amplified its appeal to the consumers as well as the value proposition.

Here is a detailed explainer how the 2026 Tata Punch facelift has evolved from the old Tata Punch.

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs old Tata Punch: Exterior When we talk about the design, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift has received the biggest change at the front. It has become sleeker and muscular than the old Punch. The new Punch gets sharper LED DRLs, which also double up as turn indicators, located near the hood that come connected by a sleek black grille. The vertically stacked headlamp clusters come following the design cue of the Tata Nexon and Tata Punch EV. These changes bring significant different from the old model that had big conventional headlight housings. The bumper is taller than the old model, and sports silver finished faux skid plate adding more zing, while the fog lamps have been moved to the headlamp cluster, as compared to the conventional position of the old model. Also, the new Punch's fog lamps come with cornering function.

Moving to the side profile, the new Punch doesn't look much different. It continued with the thick body cladding and the same C-pillar mounted rear door handles. However, the new design for the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels give the micro SUV a fresh look. Another change is the addition of camera underside the ORVMs for the 360-degree camera. Moving to rear, the new Punch gets a more contemporary look, thanks to the revamped connected LED taillight setup. Also, there is a shark fin antenna and a new silver finished faux skid plate.

The new Punch also comes with four new exterior colour options as compared to the older model. The new shades are Cyantific (Blue), Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge (Red), and Caramel.

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs old Tata Punch: Interior & features Like the exterior, the interior of the new Tata Punch has equally been revised to get a refreshed look and more upmarket feel thanks to the revamped layout and new features. The 2026 Tata Punch facelift gets a more contemporary dual-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, which replaced the conventional steering wheel. This new steering wheel is the same one visible in other modern Tata cars.

The central AC vents have been redesigned for a cleaner look, while the physical climate controls have been replaced with a premium looking touch-based panel. The new Punch comes with a refreshed Grey and Blue dual-tone theme for the fabric upholstery. The front and rear seats have received extended under-thigh support as a new addition.

Speaking of the features, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment now features thinner bezels. The new Punch now comes with an auto-dimming IRVM as a new addition. Another key change is the addition of a 360-degree surround view camera.

2026 Tata Punch facelift vs old Tata Punch: Powertrain On the powertrain front, there is a major upgrade, which is the introduction of the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine has been sourced from the Tata Nexon, and brings more power-packed performance for the consumer who seeks more driving thrill from Tata Punch. Besides this engine, the new Punch has also received a CNG-AMT setup, as another major addition. This tecnology was available in Tiago and Tigor. Now, the Punch has become the first SUV in India to have a CNG-AMT combination.