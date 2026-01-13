2026 Tata Punch: Top 5 major upgrades that set it apart from current model

Tata Motors has launched the much awaited 2026 Tata Punch facelift, which comes as a major launch in the Indian utility vehicle market. One of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time, the Tata Punch has received a significant upgrade in this facelifted iteration. While the auto OEMs generally focus on cosmetic updates and feature list refreshment when it comes to launching facelift versions of any car, Tata Motors has given the Punch more than that.

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes with significant design changes at the front and rear, while the feature list has received major upgrade also. Interestingly, the auto OEM has upgraded the powertrains as well, enhancing the appeal and value proposition of the SUV.

Here is a quick look at the top five major upgrades the 2026 Tata Punch facelift has received over the outgoing model.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine One of the major upgrades of the new 2026 Tata Punch facelift is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which has been introduced to the sub-compact SUV in its facelifted version. It is available alongside the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, which works in the outgoing model. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. This powertrain combination is available with the Adventure trim of the new Punch.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Powertrain options Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol+CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 5 MT / 5 AMT 5 MT / 5 AMT 6 MT Power (PS) 86.80 bhp 72.50 bhp 118 bhp Torque (Nm) 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Gets CNG-AMT combination The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is the first SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market to receive a CNG-AMT powertrain combination. This technology was introduced previously in the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. Now, the Punch has received the same technology, where the convenience of dual pedal driving meets the fuel efficiency of CNG, offering the customers increased value proposition. This powertrain combines a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a CNG kit, while transmission duty is done by an AMT unit. This combination will be available in Pure+, Adventure and Accomplished+S trims.

2026 Tata Punch colours Cyantific (New)

Bengal Rouge (New)

Daytona Grey

Coorg Clouds (New)

Caramel (New)

Pristine White

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Significantly updated design The 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes with a significantly updated design. The front profile has received a slimmer radiator grille, sleeker looking LED DRLs, and a new front bumper housing vertically stacked headlamp cluster. Also, there are thick cladding and faux silver skid plate enhancing the bold look. The side profile has received a new design for 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moving to rear, the new Punch gets a new connected LED taillamp cluster along with a new rear bumper that houses a thick faux silver skid plate. Also, it gets a refreshed colour palette, including four new shades: Cyantific, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Clouds.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Updated interior design The cabin of the Tata Punch facelift has undergone a comprehensive upgrade. The new dashboard is borrowed from Tata Punch EV. There is a new dual-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo at centre of it. Also, there is a touch-based climate control panel and a fully digital 7.0-inch driver display. The cabin features a new dual-tone charcoal blue theme, with white inserts on the dashboard, door panels, and extendable thigh support. The rear occupants too get extendable thigh support, centre armrest and rear AC vents.