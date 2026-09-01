2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India at ₹5.76 lakh: All details

Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Ninja 500 in India at 5.76 lakh. The motorcycle is offered in a single lime green colour scheme, with no major mechanical or design changes.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published1 Sep 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Vida VX2
₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
ADMS TTX
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Evtric Ride
₹ 94,733 - 98,100
Grab Offer Now
Tunwal Storm Advance 2
₹ 1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India
2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India (kawasaki)
Personalised Offers on
Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki on Monday launched the 2027 Ninja 500 in India at an ex-showroom price of 5.76 lakh. The new motorcycle comes in a single lime green colour, with no expansion in dealership availability. Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The 2027 Ninja 500 remains largely unchanged from the previous model. The design, engine, chassis and equipment are all carried over. The primary update is the lime-green paint scheme and graphics. The motorcycle continues to target the sporty middleweight segment with its parallel-twin motor.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 colour

The colour scheme is the biggest change for 2027. The Ninja 500 is now offered in lime green colour with white and blue graphics. Styling remains familiar, with a sleek tail area, twin LED head lamps and a side-mounted exhaust.

The Indian-spec motorcycle still uses halogen turn indicators.

Also Read | Kawasaki bikes continue to get discounts in February. How much do buyers save?

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 engine

View full Image
2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Ninja 500 continues with a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 45 PS and 42.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

It retains the Assist and Slipper Clutch, designed to ease clutch operation and prevent rear-wheel lock-up during aggressive downshifts.

Also Read | EV bike startup RapteeHV in talks to raise $15-20 million in Series A round

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features and safety

The motorcycle features a high-contrast LCD instrument console, with smartphone connectivity. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 rides on a lightweight trellis frame with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels and equipped with disc brakes at both ends.

Also Read | TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Which ADV you should pick?

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 updates

The 2027 model sees minimal updates beyond the new lime green paint scheme. The engine, gearbox, cycle parts, features and overall design remain the same.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

AutoIndia
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeAuto News2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India at ₹5.76 lakh: All details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.