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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India at ₹5.76 lakh: All details

Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Ninja 500 in India at 5.76 lakh. The motorcycle is offered in a single lime green colour scheme, with no major mechanical or design changes.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published1 Sep 2026, 12:45 PM IST
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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India
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Kawasaki on Monday launched the 2027 Ninja 500 in India at an ex-showroom price of 5.76 lakh. The new motorcycle comes in a single lime green colour, with no expansion in dealership availability. Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The 2027 Ninja 500 remains largely unchanged from the previous model. The design, engine, chassis and equipment are all carried over. The primary update is the lime-green paint scheme and graphics. The motorcycle continues to target the sporty middleweight segment with its parallel-twin motor.

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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 colour

The colour scheme is the biggest change for 2027. The Ninja 500 is now offered in lime green colour with white and blue graphics. Styling remains familiar, with a sleek tail area, twin LED head lamps and a side-mounted exhaust.

The Indian-spec motorcycle still uses halogen turn indicators.

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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 engine

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500
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The Ninja 500 continues with a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 45 PS and 42.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

It retains the Assist and Slipper Clutch, designed to ease clutch operation and prevent rear-wheel lock-up during aggressive downshifts.

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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features and safety

The motorcycle features a high-contrast LCD instrument console, with smartphone connectivity. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 rides on a lightweight trellis frame with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels and equipped with disc brakes at both ends.

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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 updates

The 2027 model sees minimal updates beyond the new lime green paint scheme. The engine, gearbox, cycle parts, features and overall design remain the same.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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