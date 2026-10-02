2027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets major upgrade with new Showa fork, radial brakes: What else changed

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 650 for the 2027 model year, bringing significant changes to its suspension, braking hardware and connected features. The new middleweight motorcycle has been announced for global sales and is priced at £7,499 in the UK. It will be available there from December 2026.

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The most significant changes are related to the front end. A 37 mm Showa SFF-BP telescopic fork is replacing the traditional Kawasaki telescopic fork, and the front brakes have been upgraded to 4-piston radial-mounted callipers. The parallel-twin 649cc engine, however, remains unchanged, maintaining the everyday drive-friendly character of the Ninja 650.

New Showa inverted Fork and stronger brakes The 2027 Ninja 650 gets a 37 mm Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork-Big Piston) inverted front fork. The larger piston provides lower damping pressure in the chassis for enhanced stability during braking and corner entry, Kawasaki says. The rear suspension is also freshly sprung for the new front set-up.

A significant improvement has also been made to the braking equipment. The motorcycle gets twin 300 mm front discs, while the previous twin 2-piston callipers have been removed and replaced with two sets of opposed 4-piston callipers mounted radially. Kawasaki claims that the configuration enhances the lever response and provides more linear braking modulations. A wider front mudguard has also been added.

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New TFT display, navigation and voice commands

Updates for the Ninja 650 in 2027.

The Ninja 650 has a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument display, which receives a new layout. Adding to the Kawasaki's Rideology app's smartphone connectivity, navigation and voice command are added to the list of options. Availability of voice commands may differ by market and is dependent on a separate licence, says Kawasaki.

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Additionally, the bike has a motorcycle-friendly feature called Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS). It will permit clutchless upshifts when accelerating and is not a standard feature. The bike still has Kawasaki Traction Control in two modes for the rider to choose.

649cc engine continues unchanged The engine is the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin found on the previous generation of the bike. It has approximately 68 bhp and 64 Nm with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine's low and mid-range focus has not departed from Kawasaki, as they have opted to retain the engine.

The 2027 model gets a 785 mm seat height, while international specifications list the kerb weight at around 194 kg. They come in Lime Green, Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Carbon Grey and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Spark Black options.

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Kawasaki Ninja 650 India launch Kawasaki has yet to reveal an India date for the 2027 Ninja 650. The current India-spec version costs ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom), according to Kawasaki India, while the price and specification of the updated version for India remain to be confirmed.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.