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2027 Kawasaki Z1100 launched in India at ₹12.79 lakh: 136PS power, 1,099cc engine, TFT display; check top features

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2027 Z1100 at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with bookings open and deliveries underway. The 1,099cc inline-four produces 136PS and 113Nm. The new model carries over the previous version’s price, styling, equipment and specifications.

Garvit Bhirani
Published26 Oct 2026, 05:18 PM IST
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2027 Kawasaki Z1100 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.79 lakh: Check top features (Image: Kawasaki India)
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2027 Kawasaki Z1100 launched in India at ₹12.79 lakh: Check top features (Image: Kawasaki India)
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India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 in India at an ex-showroom price of 12.79 lakh (Delhi). The litre-class supernaked motorcycle comes with a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 136PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Bookings are open, while deliveries have begun at Kawasaki dealerships across the country, according to Autocar India.

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The 2027 model retains the same price, engine specifications, styling and equipment as the 2026 version, with no mechanical or cosmetic changes for the new model year.

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Price and availability

The Kawasaki Z1100 is available in India at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is offered in a single Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray colour option.

The motorcycle competes with the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Engine and performance

The motorcycle is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, inline-four engine with a DOHC, 16-valve configuration. It produces 136PS at 9,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 7,600rpm.

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The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission, an assist-and-slipper clutch and a bi-directional Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

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According to Kawasaki's official specifications, the motorcycle has a 220kg kerb weight, a 17-litre fuel tank and an 815mm seat height.

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Features and technology

The Z1100 gets a range of electronic rider assistance systems and technology features. These include:

5-inch TFT display: The fully digital colour instrument console provides riding information and smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki's RIDEOLOGY app.

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IMU-based electronics: The Inertial Measurement Unit monitors the motorcycle's movement and supports its electronic rider assistance systems.

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Three-mode traction control: Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) offers three selectable modes to suit different riding conditions.

Power modes: Riders can select different engine power delivery settings depending on their preferences and road conditions.

Bi-directional quickshifter: Allows clutchless gear changes while accelerating and decelerating.

Electronic cruise control: Helps maintain a selected speed during longer rides.

Assist-and-slipper clutch: Helps reduce clutch lever effort and manage rear-wheel hopping during aggressive downshifts.

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Design, suspension and braking

The motorcycle follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, featuring an aggressive front profile, sharp bodywork and a muscular streetfighter stance. The 2027 version retains the Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray finish.

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Kawasaki Z1100
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For suspension, the Z1100 gets a 41mm front fork with compression and rebound adjustability, along with a horizontal back-link rear suspension offering preload and rebound adjustment.

Braking duties are handled by twin 310mm front discs with Brembo radial-mount monobloc four-piston callipers and a 260mm rear disc. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS.

It rides on 17-inch wheels, with a 120/70-section front tyre and a 190/50-section rear tyre, as per Kawasaki's specifications.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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