2027 Kawasaki Z1100 launched in India at ₹12.79 lakh: 136PS power, 1,099cc engine, TFT display; check top features

India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.79 lakh (Delhi). The litre-class supernaked motorcycle comes with a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 136PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Bookings are open, while deliveries have begun at Kawasaki dealerships across the country, according to Autocar India.

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The 2027 model retains the same price, engine specifications, styling and equipment as the 2026 version, with no mechanical or cosmetic changes for the new model year.

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Price and availability The Kawasaki Z1100 is available in India at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is offered in a single Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray colour option.

The motorcycle competes with the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which is priced at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Engine and performance The motorcycle is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, inline-four engine with a DOHC, 16-valve configuration. It produces 136PS at 9,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 7,600rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission, an assist-and-slipper clutch and a bi-directional Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

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According to Kawasaki's official specifications, the motorcycle has a 220kg kerb weight, a 17-litre fuel tank and an 815mm seat height.

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Features and technology The Z1100 gets a range of electronic rider assistance systems and technology features. These include:

5-inch TFT display: The fully digital colour instrument console provides riding information and smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki's RIDEOLOGY app.

Kawasaki Z1100

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IMU-based electronics: The Inertial Measurement Unit monitors the motorcycle's movement and supports its electronic rider assistance systems.

Three-mode traction control: Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) offers three selectable modes to suit different riding conditions.

Power modes: Riders can select different engine power delivery settings depending on their preferences and road conditions.

Bi-directional quickshifter: Allows clutchless gear changes while accelerating and decelerating.

Electronic cruise control: Helps maintain a selected speed during longer rides.

Assist-and-slipper clutch: Helps reduce clutch lever effort and manage rear-wheel hopping during aggressive downshifts.

2027 Kawasaki Z1100: Design, suspension and braking The motorcycle follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, featuring an aggressive front profile, sharp bodywork and a muscular streetfighter stance. The 2027 version retains the Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray finish.

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Kawasaki Z1100

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For suspension, the Z1100 gets a 41mm front fork with compression and rebound adjustability, along with a horizontal back-link rear suspension offering preload and rebound adjustment.

Braking duties are handled by twin 310mm front discs with Brembo radial-mount monobloc four-piston callipers and a 260mm rear disc. The motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS.

It rides on 17-inch wheels, with a 120/70-section front tyre and a 190/50-section rear tyre, as per Kawasaki's specifications.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X