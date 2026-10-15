2027 Yamaha XSR900 colour update revealed: Will the 119hp retro roadster launch in India?

Yamaha has introduced a new colour option for the 2027 XSR900, its retro-styled roadster, in the European market. The new Neon White finish evokes the Yamaha YZF750R supersport motorcycle of the mid-1990s, adding a historic design reference to the modern motorcycle. The new version appears on Yamaha UK's official website, but its price and market availability have yet to be announced.

The 2027 Yamaha XSR900 retains its existing mechanical package, features and overall design, with the new colour replacing the previous Heritage White option. The Midnight Black colour is still available. Yamaha has not announced any other changes for the upcoming model year.

Yamaha XSR900 2027: Engine and features

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The Yamaha XSR900 still has the same 890cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder CP3 engine, of course. According to the motorcycle's specifications, it delivers a claimed 119 hp and 93 Nm of torque.

The roadster's engine platform is identical to the Yamaha YZF-R9 supersport bike. Despite its retro-inspired styling, the XSR900 is packed with contemporary features such as a 5-inch TFT instrument display, various riding modes, a quickshifter and fully adjustable KYB suspension. It is also fitted with a lightweight aluminium Deltabox frame and all-LED lighting, according to Yamaha Motor Australia.

Yamaha XSR900: Hardware remains unchanged

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Apart from the new colour scheme, the 2027 XSR900 has the same hardware and dimensions as the previous model. It has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and a seat height of 810 mm. The motorcycle has a wet weight of 193 kg, including operating fluids.

The 2026 Yamaha XSR900 was priced at £11,104 in the UK, equivalent to approximately ₹14.01 lakh. Yamaha has not said whether it will change the price of the 2027 model.

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Yamaha XSR900 India launch: What to expect Yamaha has not given any official word on the launch of the XSR900 in India. The model is currently available on the manufacturer's UK site, and availability and pricing have yet to be announced.