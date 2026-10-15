2027 Yamaha XSR900 colour update revealed: Will the 119hp retro roadster launch in India?

Yamaha has introduced a new colour option for the 2027 XSR900, its retro-styled roadster, in the European market. The new Neon White finish evokes the Yamaha YZF750R supersport motorcycle of the mid-1990s, adding a historic design reference to the modern motorcycle. The new version appears on Yamaha UK's official website, but its price and market availability have yet to be announced.

The 2027 Yamaha XSR900 retains its existing mechanical package, features and overall design, with the new colour replacing the previous Heritage White option. The Midnight Black colour is still available. Yamaha has not announced any other changes for the upcoming model year.

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Yamaha XSR900 2027: Engine and features

2027 XSR900

The Yamaha XSR900 still has the same 890cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder CP3 engine, of course. According to the motorcycle's specifications, it delivers a claimed 119 hp and 93 Nm of torque.

The roadster's engine platform is identical to the Yamaha YZF-R9 supersport bike. Despite its retro-inspired styling, the XSR900 is packed with contemporary features such as a 5-inch TFT instrument display, various riding modes, a quickshifter and fully adjustable KYB suspension. It is also fitted with a lightweight aluminium Deltabox frame and all-LED lighting, according to Yamaha Motor Australia.

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Yamaha XSR900: Hardware remains unchanged

2027 XSR900

Apart from the new colour scheme, the 2027 XSR900 has the same hardware and dimensions as the previous model. It has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and a seat height of 810 mm. The motorcycle has a wet weight of 193 kg, including operating fluids.

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The 2026 Yamaha XSR900 was priced at £11,104 in the UK, equivalent to approximately ₹14.01 lakh. Yamaha has not said whether it will change the price of the 2027 model.

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Yamaha XSR900 India launch: What to expect Yamaha has not given any official word on the launch of the XSR900 in India. The model is currently available on the manufacturer's UK site, and availability and pricing have yet to be announced.

Yamaha launched a smaller variant of the XSR155 in India in 2025. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.50 lakh, the XSR155 is based on the R15 platform. Buyers waiting for the larger XSR900 will have to wait for an official announcement from Yamaha regarding its availability in the Indian market.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.