205cc-340cc bike sales surge 72% in August 2026: This TVS model takes 39% market share

The 205cc-340cc motorcycle segment posted strong growth in August 2026, with sales rising 72.03% year-on-year to 29,582 units from 17,196 units a year earlier. The segment was led by TVS Ronin 225, which accounted for 34.98% of total sales.
Sales data compiled from model-wise by RushLane and Auto Punditz covers 14 brands, including TVS, Bajaj, KTM, Suzuki, Hero, Kawasaki, Husqvarna and Yamaha.
The segment added 12,386 units compared with August 2025, driven by strong gains from TVS Ronin sales rose 76.34% to 11,679 units from 6,623 units a year earlier. The figures are based on model-wise sales data reported by RushLane on 30 September and corroborated by model-level sales data from Auto Punditz.
The TVS Ronin 225 was the top seller in the segment in August. It sold 11,679 units, compared with 6,623 units in August 2025. This represented an increase of 5,056 units or 76.34%, year-on-year.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220/250 followed with 7,179 units. Sales rose by 34.08% to 5,975 units in August 2025, accounting for 24.27% of the segment. KTM 250 came in third with 4,471 units, up from 2,056 a year ago. It increased by 117.46% from the previous year.
In August 2026, the Bajaj Avenger 220 sold 2,127 units, compared with 395 in August 2025. That is a rise of 1,732 units or 438.48%.
The TVS Apache 310/RTX sold 1,925 units, compared with 884 a year ago. Sales grew 117.76%. The largest percentage increase was in the Suzuki V-Strom 250, which sold 1,012 units, up from 101 the previous year. This represents a 901.98% year-on-year growth, but from a small base.
Not all motorbikes experienced year-over-year growth. Bajaj Dominar 250 sales fell to 541 units in August 2026 from 625 units in August 2025, a 13.44% decline.
Kawasaki KLX 230 sales decreased to five units, while Hero Karizma 210 sales decreased to four units. In August 2026, Yamaha R3 sold one unit, whereas in August 2025, it sold four units.
According to segment-wise sales data reported by RushLane, total sales increased from 17,196 units in August 2025 to 29,582 units in August 2026. This increase was driven by a 72.03% increase in the number of units registered, to 12,386. TVS Ronin accounted for 39.48% of total segment sales, followed by Bajaj Pulsar 220/250 at 24.27% and KTM 250 at 15.11%.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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