205cc-340cc bike sales surge 72% in August 2026: This TVS model takes 39% market share

The 205cc-340cc motorcycle segment posted strong growth in August 2026, with sales rising 72.03% year-on-year to 29,582 units from 17,196 units a year earlier. The segment was led by TVS Ronin 225, which accounted for 34.98% of total sales.
Sales data compiled from model-wise by RushLane and Auto Punditz covers 14 brands, including TVS, Bajaj, KTM, Suzuki, Hero, Kawasaki, Husqvarna and Yamaha.
The segment added 12,386 units compared with August 2025, driven by strong gains from TVS Ronin sales rose 76.34% to 11,679 units from 6,623 units a year earlier. The figures are based on model-wise sales data reported by RushLane on 30 September and corroborated by model-level sales data from Auto Punditz.
The TVS Ronin 225 was the top seller in the segment in August. It sold 11,679 units, compared with 6,623 units in August 2025. This represented an increase of 5,056 units or 76.34%, year-on-year.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220/250 followed with 7,179 units. Sales rose by 34.08% to 5,975 units in August 2025, accounting for 24.27% of the segment. KTM 250 came in third with 4,471 units, up from 2,056 a year ago. It increased by 117.46% from the previous year.
In August 2026, the Bajaj Avenger 220 sold 2,127 units, compared with 395 in August 2025. That is a rise of 1,732 units or 438.48%.
The TVS Apache 310/RTX sold 1,925 units, compared with 884 a year ago. Sales grew 117.76%. The largest percentage increase was in the Suzuki V-Strom 250, which sold 1,012 units, up from 101 the previous year. This represents a 901.98% year-on-year growth, but from a small base.
Not all motorbikes experienced year-over-year growth. Bajaj Dominar 250 sales fell to 541 units in August 2026 from 625 units in August 2025, a 13.44% decline.
Kawasaki KLX 230 sales decreased to five units, while Hero Karizma 210 sales decreased to four units. In August 2026, Yamaha R3 sold one unit, whereas in August 2025, it sold four units.
According to segment-wise sales data reported by RushLane, total sales increased from 17,196 units in August 2025 to 29,582 units in August 2026. This increase was driven by a 72.03% increase in the number of units registered, to 12,386. TVS Ronin accounted for 39.48% of total segment sales, followed by Bajaj Pulsar 220/250 at 24.27% and KTM 250 at 15.11%.