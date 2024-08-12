As Independence Day 2024 approaches, the automotive industry is gearing up to celebrate with the launch of several new vehicles. Notable among these are Ola’s first-ever electric bike and Mahindra’s Thar Roxx, along with others. Here is a closer look at what is in store.

Thar Roxx

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to launch its new 5-door Thar model, the Thar Roxx, on India's Independence Day in 2024. Recently released images showcase the vehicle's updated design, including an upgraded grille, redesigned lights, and newly styled windmill-inspired alloy wheels. The Thar Roxx will be available in a striking White color option, alongside the classic Black variant.

Notable design changes include silver accents, a triangular rear quarter glass, and more angular wheel arches. The front features C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) around the headlights and fog lamps on the bumper. Mahindra is also highlighting the Thar Roxx’s enhanced features, such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a larger infotainment screen, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). These updates aim to set the Thar Roxx apart from its predecessors, combining the rugged off-road capabilities of the Thar series with modern comforts and technology.

BSA Goldstar 650

Anand Mahindra has hinted at the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated BSA Goldstar 650 on August 15, 2024, through a post on X. This event will mark the debut of the BSA brand in India following its international release.

A teaser image from BSA Motorcycles India has further sparked excitement, suggesting the bike's launch is imminent. The Goldstar 650 is expected to come equipped with a 650cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, along with traditional design features and a dual-pod analogue console. Classic Legends is aiming for an aggressive pricing strategy, targeting a range of Rs. 2.40-2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the bike as a strong contender against the popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

If the Goldstar 650 is manufactured locally, it could benefit from reduced production costs, enhancing its appeal in the middle-weight motorcycle segment and potentially giving it a competitive advantage in the market.

Ola Electric bike

Ola Electric is gearing up to unveil its first electric motorcycle on August 15, 2024, during the "Sankalp 2024" event at the FutureFactory. This new bike will expand Ola's current electric two-wheeler lineup, which includes the S1X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro.

Teasers hint at a design featuring a dual-pod LED headlamp, KTM-inspired turn indicators, telescopic fork suspension, and a large battery housed in a tubular frame. The motorcycle is set to compete with models like the Tork Kratos R and Ultraviolette F77. Further details and availability will be announced during the event, making this launch highly anticipated.

