3 New SUVs launching this November 2025— Hyundai Venue, Tata Sierra & Mahindra XEV 9S to steal the show

November 2025 will see three major SUV launches in India — the new Hyundai Venue, the reborn Tata Sierra, and Mahindra’s all-electric XEV 9S. From petrol and diesel powertrains to EV technology, here are expected prices, features and more on these upcoming cars.

Govind Choudhary
Updated3 Nov 2025, 11:10 AM IST
After years of anticipation, Tata Motors is finally reintroducing the Sierra, a nameplate that holds nostalgic value for many Indian car enthusiasts.
After years of anticipation, Tata Motors is finally reintroducing the Sierra, a nameplate that holds nostalgic value for many Indian car enthusiasts.(Tata Motors)

The Indian automotive scene is shifting into high gear this November, with three major carmakers: Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra, ready to launch some of the year’s most anticipated models.

From Hyundai’s revamped compact SUV to Tata’s nostalgic yet futuristic revival and Mahindra’s all-electric flagship, the month promises a slew of new SUV launches. Whether you are eyeing petrol, diesel, or electric power, November 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable month for car enthusiasts.

Hyundai Venue (Launch: 4 November)

Hyundai is ready to introduce the new-generation Venue on 4 November, bringing one of India’s best-selling compact SUVs into a fresh era. The 2025 Venue receives a bold new exterior with a connected LED light bar, redesigned alloy wheels, and a restyled front fascia.

The interior has been completely revamped, featuring twin 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and Level-2 ADAS for improved safety and driver assistance.

Engine options remain familiar — a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel — though the diesel variant now gains a torque-converter automatic gearbox. Prices are expected to start at around 7.5 lakh and go up to 14 lakh (ex-showroom). A sportier N Line version, offered exclusively with the turbocharged petrol engine, will also likely join the line-up.

Also Read | 2026 Hyundai Venue revealed: Launch date, booking amount and what's new

Tata Sierra (Launch: 25 November)

After years of anticipation, Tata Motors is finally reintroducing the Sierra, a nameplate that holds nostalgic value for many Indian car enthusiasts. Scheduled for launch on 25 November, the new Sierra blends modern styling with subtle retro cues inspired by the original model.

The SUV may debut with both petrol and diesel engines, Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel — paired with manual and automatic transmission options. An all-electric version is also planned for a future release.

Inside, the Sierra is expected to promise a premium experience with a triple-screen dashboard, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and advanced ADAS features. Prices are anticipated to start around 11 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Nexon and the Harrier.

Mahindra XEV 9S (Launch: 27 November)

Rounding off the month, Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil theXEV 9S, an all-electric, three-row SUV based on the company’s dedicated INGLO EV platform. Scheduled for launch on 27 November, the XEV 9S will effectively serve as the electric sibling of the XUV700.

On the outside, the SUV will feature a sleek, aerodynamic design with a closed grille and signature LED lighting. Inside, it will offer a digital-first experience with three screens stretching across the dashboard.

Buyers can expect two battery options — 59 kWh and 79 kWh — delivering a maximum driving range of up to 500 km on the larger pack. The XEV 9S will further strengthen Mahindra’s electric SUV line-up, catering to families seeking space, performance, and sustainability.

Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9S to debut on November 27: What to expect on 7-seater SUV
Tata MotorsMahindra & MahindraHyundai Motor
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto News3 New SUVs launching this November 2025— Hyundai Venue, Tata Sierra & Mahindra XEV 9S to steal the show
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.