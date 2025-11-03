3 New SUVs launching this November 2025— Hyundai Venue, Tata Sierra & Mahindra XEV 9S to steal the show

The Indian automotive scene is shifting into high gear this November, with three major carmakers: Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra, ready to launch some of the year’s most anticipated models.

From Hyundai’s revamped compact SUV to Tata’s nostalgic yet futuristic revival and Mahindra’s all-electric flagship, the month promises a slew of new SUV launches. Whether you are eyeing petrol, diesel, or electric power, November 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable month for car enthusiasts.

Hyundai Venue (Launch: 4 November) Hyundai is ready to introduce the new-generation Venue on 4 November, bringing one of India’s best-selling compact SUVs into a fresh era. The 2025 Venue receives a bold new exterior with a connected LED light bar, redesigned alloy wheels, and a restyled front fascia.

The interior has been completely revamped, featuring twin 12.3-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and Level-2 ADAS for improved safety and driver assistance.

Engine options remain familiar — a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel — though the diesel variant now gains a torque-converter automatic gearbox. Prices are expected to start at around ₹7.5 lakh and go up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). A sportier N Line version, offered exclusively with the turbocharged petrol engine, will also likely join the line-up.

Tata Sierra (Launch: 25 November) After years of anticipation, Tata Motors is finally reintroducing the Sierra, a nameplate that holds nostalgic value for many Indian car enthusiasts. Scheduled for launch on 25 November, the new Sierra blends modern styling with subtle retro cues inspired by the original model.

The SUV may debut with both petrol and diesel engines, Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel — paired with manual and automatic transmission options. An all-electric version is also planned for a future release.

Inside, the Sierra is expected to promise a premium experience with a triple-screen dashboard, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and advanced ADAS features. Prices are anticipated to start around ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Nexon and the Harrier.

Mahindra XEV 9S (Launch: 27 November) Rounding off the month, Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil theXEV 9S, an all-electric, three-row SUV based on the company’s dedicated INGLO EV platform. Scheduled for launch on 27 November, the XEV 9S will effectively serve as the electric sibling of the XUV700.

On the outside, the SUV will feature a sleek, aerodynamic design with a closed grille and signature LED lighting. Inside, it will offer a digital-first experience with three screens stretching across the dashboard.