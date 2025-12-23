3 new Tata electric SUV confirmed to launch in India by 2026

Tata Motors is gearing up for a major EV offensive in 2026, with at least three electric cars slated for launch in the Indian market. The homegrown automaker, which currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, has confirmed to launch the Sierra EV, Avinya and an updated Punch EV in the country in 2026.

Tata Motors has been enjoying the largest share of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market pie with a wide range of electric cars on offer, across different body styles. The new calendar year will see the Tata EV fleet growing bigger with the new models: Sierra EV and Avinya, joining the existing models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV. The Punch EV, which is one of the bestselling electric cars in India, will also receive a much awaited facelift. Besides that, Tata Motors will also introduce three new EV nomenclatures by FY2030.

Tata Motors' EV fleet Existing models Upcoming models Tata Tiago EV Tata Sierra EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Avinya Tata Punch EV Tata Punch facelift Tata Nexon EV Tata Curvv EV Tata Harrier EV

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the upcoming Tata electric cars slated for launch in 2026.

Tata Sierra EV The Tata Sierra EV is one of the most awaited electric SUVs from the brand, and since the launch of the new generation Sierra, the excitement around this EV has grown multifold. Tata Motors teased the production-ready Sierra EV alongside the SUV's ICE version. It closely mirrors the Sierra ICE in design, with the only notable design difference being a body-coloured, closed-off front grille. Tata Sierra EV will be underpinned by the OEM's new Acti.ev + platform, which also underpins the Tata Harrier EV. Expect it to get two battery options, and about 500 km range, while there would be an all-wheel drive (AWD) option as well.

Tata Punch EV (Facelift) The Tata Punch EV is one of the bestselling electric cars in India. This sub-compact electric SUV is all set to receive a facelift for the 2026 model year. Expect it to receive minor cosmetic updates like new exterior and interior colour choices. There would be a few design tweaks on the front, while inside the cabin, it would sport and updated touchscreen infotainment system with thinner bezels, and an updated audio setup. Expect it to come with minor enhancements on the powertrain for an improved range.