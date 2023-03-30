3 Upcoming Nissan cars to launch. Here’s to what to expect

3 Upcoming Nissan cars to launch. Here’s to what to expect2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Among Nissan's plans are four new SUVs, which include the X-Trail, two India-specific models based on the new-gen Renault Duster, and a Triber-based MPV. Here are the key details we know so far about the upcoming Nissan 7-seater cars.
Renault and Nissan have announced their plans to expand their product portfolio in India in the coming years, with the production of six new models and a new investment of ₹5,300 crore. Among Nissan's plans are four new SUVs, which include the X-Trail, two India-specific models based on the new-gen Renault Duster, and a Triber-based MPV. Here are the key details we know so far about the upcoming Nissan 7-seater cars.
