3 Upcoming Nissan cars to launch. Here’s to what to expect

Renault and Nissan have announced their plans to expand their product portfolio in India in the coming years, with the production of six new models and a new investment of ₹5,300 crore. Among Nissan's plans are four new SUVs, which include the X-Trail, two India-specific models based on the new-gen Renault Duster, and a Triber-based MPV. Here are the key details we know so far about the upcoming Nissan 7-seater cars.

Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail is set to launch in India in mid-2023 and will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, which is also due for a generation update. The SUV will be based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-C platform and will have two powertrain options: a 1.5L turbo petrol with mild hybrid technology and a 1.5L petrol with strong hybrid technology. The mild hybrid variant will offer 163PS of peak power and 300Nm of torque, while the strong hybrid version will deliver 204PS of power with 300Nm (2WD) and 213PS with 525Nm (AWD).

The X-Trail will also come with advanced safety features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display, tri-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, LED headlamps and an electric tailgate.

Nissan Triber MPV

Nissan is set to join the compact 7-seater MPV segment with a model based on the Renault Triber. It will share many features with its sibling, including the platform, design, and powertrains. However, it will have some exterior elements that resemble the Nissan Magnite. The interior might feature a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and more. The MPV will come with 1.0L petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines, offering 72PS with 98Nm and 100PS with 160Nm respectively.

Nissan’s Duster 7-seater

Nissan is set to introduce a new 5-seater and 7-seater SUV, both based on the new-generation Renault Duster. The 5-seater model is expected to compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, while the 7-seater version will rival the Hyundai Alcazar. These upcoming Nissan 7-seater cars are expected to hit the market in 2025, and will share design and styling elements with the Dacia Bigster concept.