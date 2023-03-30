3 Upcoming Nissan cars to launch. Here’s to what to expect

Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail is set to launch in India in mid-2023 and will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, which is also due for a generation update. The SUV will be based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-C platform and will have two powertrain options: a 1.5L turbo petrol with mild hybrid technology and a 1.5L petrol with strong hybrid technology. The mild hybrid variant will offer 163PS of peak power and 300Nm of torque, while the strong hybrid version will deliver 204PS of power with 300Nm (2WD) and 213PS with 525Nm (AWD).