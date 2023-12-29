Used car retailing platform, Spinny, in its year-end report of 2023 observed that 35% of the car buyers on its platform were women. Spinny also witnessed a rise in online used-car sales by 13% this year.

As many as 73% of first-time car buyers purchased vehicles via Spinny, the Gurugram-based company said. Last year, 60% of the people purchased second-hand cars from the Spinny platform.

Spinny witnessed 71% of corporate professionals buying used cars in 2023. Compact SUVs remained the keeps growing as the preferred choice for Spinny buyers, followed by Hatchbacks and Sedans.

Owing to the increasing demand for used cars, and the festive season during the latter half of the year, the growth rate in the fourth quarter was up 1.5 times than Q3 this year, Spinny added.

During the festive season from 15th October (the first day of Navratri) till Diwali, Spinny sold over 8000 cars.

According to Spinny's report, Maruti, Hyundai, and Honda were the most popular brands on its platform in 2023, with models like Grand i10, Baleno, and Kwid, leading the charts.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda are ‘most-trusted’ brands among used car buyers

While grey, and red were the preferred colours among Spinny buyers.

The data also revealed that Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad were the cities with the highest demand for used cars in 2023.

In the luxury car segment, Spinny Max observed high demand from Delhi NCR, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai. Jeep, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz were the top-selling car brands, with Jeep Compass, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and BMW X1 being the most popular models.

Spinny was founded in 2015 and is operational in 22 cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Indore, among others.

The used car market in India has been experiencing robust growth and is projected to jump from 4.6 million units in FY2023 to 8 million in FY2027.

