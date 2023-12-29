35% of women opted for used cars in 2023; Grand i10 most popular choice: Spinny
Spinny witnessed a 1.5 times growth rate in Q4 compared to Q3 due to increasing demand for used cars and the festive season.
Maruti, Hyundai, and Honda were the most popular brands on the platform, and grey and red were the preferred colors among buyers.
Used car retailing platform, Spinny, in its year-end report of 2023 observed that 35% of the car buyers on its platform were women. Spinny also witnessed a rise in online used-car sales by 13% this year.
