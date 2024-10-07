4 Auto launches to watch out for this festive season: BYD eMax 7, Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and more

The Indian automotive sector is preparing for a festive season with new launches, including the BYD eMax 7 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Both models promise enhanced features. Royal Enfield's Bear 650 and an updated Suzuki Access 125 are also anticipated, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 06:18 PM IST
BYD is set to unveil the eMax 7, a facelifted version of its e6 MPV, on 8 October.

The Indian automotive industry is gearing up for a busy festive season, with several new car and bike launches slated across different segments, including electric vehicles (EVs) and SUVs. As consumer demand peaks during this period, various automakers are preparing to introduce new models, promising a range of features and designs aimed at attracting buyers.

BYD eMax 7

BYD is set to unveil the eMax 7, a facelifted version of its e6 MPV, on 8 October. This new model will cater to both the commercial and passenger markets, boasting visual upgrades and enhanced features. The company has opened bookings for the eMax 7, offering benefits worth up to 51,000 for the first 1,000 customers. The refreshed MPV is expected to draw significant interest due to its versatility and improvements.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

On 9 October, Mercedes-Benz will introduce the 2024 E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, available in petrol and diesel variants. The sixth-generation model comes in two options, the E 200 and the E 220d, both designed to appeal to luxury car enthusiasts. Pre-orders are already open, and deliveries are anticipated to begin shortly after the official launch. With its spacious interiors and premium features, the E-Class LWB is likely to be a popular choice this festive season.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

As per Acko Drive, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Interceptor Bear 650, its fifth 650 cc offering, in October 2024. Based on the popular Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 is expected to feature a rugged design, distinguishing itself with a scrambler style and updated hardware. The Chennai-based manufacturer has been testing this model extensively, and it is expected to generate excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Suzuki Access 125

Various media reports indicate that the popular Suzuki Access 125 scooter is also expected to receive a 2024 update in time for the festive season. Reports suggest the scooter will feature a refreshed design, including a new headlight, front bodywork, and a redesigned instrument cluster. Despite these upgrades, the price of the scooter is expected to remain unchanged, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:18 PM IST
