4 Ola Electric scooters sold per second, says Bhavish Aggarwal as sale commences

“Your advance is completely refundable if you wish to cancel your booking. Cancellation is allowed only till the scooter is shipped from the Ola Futurefactory," it said in a blog post. Deliveries will start from October 2021. Buyers will be notified of estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase. Once a person's purchase window opens, it will notify them through email, SMS, and/or push notification. They can visit the updated Ola app (latest version), click on the Ola Scooter banner on the home page, and initiate the purchase process, the blog said. "Bring the revolution home! Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now! We're opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it's live for you! #JoinTheRevolution," Aggarwal had tweeted earlier in the day.