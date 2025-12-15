4 Upcoming Hyundai cars expected to launch in 2026: Verna facelift, new Exter and more

Hyundai is set to have an eventful 2026 in the Indian market, with plans to roll out mid-life updates for its existing models and introduce an all-new global product.

According to Autocar India, the upcoming line-up will cover a wide range of segments, from affordable compact cars to premium electric vehicles, as the brand looks to strengthen its presence across price points.

Hyundai Verna facelift The Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2026, with prices likely to range between ₹11 lakh and ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom. Test cars have already been spotted on Indian roads wearing heavy camouflage, pointing to noticeable styling updates at both the front and rear. The revised design is expected to draw inspiration from Hyundai’s global models, including the Sonata.

Inside, the Verna is likely to gain a new curved display that integrates the infotainment system and the digital driver’s display, similar to the setup seen on the latest Venue. Under the bonnet, the current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines are expected to continue without changes, along with their existing transmission options.

Hyundai Exter facelift The Hyundai Exter facelift is also tipped for a Q2 2026 launch, with an estimated price bracket of ₹6 lakh to ₹9 lakh. The most significant updates are expected inside the cabin, where the Exter is reported to receive a redesigned dashboard featuring a large 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster. These displays are expected to run on Android Automotive Operating System, potentially making the Exter the first mass-market car in India to use Google’s in-car software.

Exterior changes are likely to be limited to updated soft parts to align its styling with newer Hyundai models such as the Venue, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine is expected to be carried over.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric facelift Hyundai is also reportedly preparing a facelifted version of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover for India, with a launch expected in the second quarter of 2026 and an estimated price of around ₹50 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated model could receive subtle exterior revisions, including reworked bumpers, a new grille design and fresh alloy wheels.

Inside, Hyundai is expected to introduce more physical buttons for commonly used functions, along with a new three-spoke steering wheel. Battery capacities are set to increase, with a long-range rear-wheel-drive version using an 84kWh battery that offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 570km, making it the most likely variant for the Indian market.

Hyundai Bayon Alongside these facelifts, Hyundai is expected to introduce the Bayon in India in the third quarter of 202.

The Bayon is likely to be priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15 lakh and will reportedly be powered by a new 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This engine is said to offer stronger torque than Hyundai’s existing 1.0-litre turbo unit, better efficiency than the 1.5-litre petrol, and compatibility with future hybrid technology.

In terms of design, the Bayon is expected to feature styling cues similar to the Verna, combined with a raised, crossover-like stance, while the cabin layout is likely to feel familiar to existing Hyundai customers.

