Home >Auto News >465 four-wheeler EVs registered since the launch of Delhi's EV policy
File: An electric automobile charging plug symbol

465 four-wheeler EVs registered since the launch of Delhi's EV policy

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Incentives of up to 3 lakh are provided under Delhi's EV policy
  • The incentives also includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption

New Delhi: After the implementation of Delhi's electric vehicle policy last year, the government of Delhi has announced that a total of 465 EVs have been registered. The announcement was made public by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Gahlot claimed that incentives of up to 3 lakh are provided under Delhi's EV policy. The incentives also includes 1.5 lakh subsidy, registration, and road tax exemption.

"This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi the same as a diesel car. Subsidies provided on electric cars under the EV policy reduce the total cost of electric cars by up to 30 per cent," the minister said. 

An individual can save 1,050 per month by switching to electric vehicle from a diesel car, he said.

In the third week of the ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign, promoting electric four-wheelers and sensitising people towards their benefits have been emphasised.

"The third week of the Delhi Government's Switch Delhi electric vehicle campaign received overwhelming support from Delhiites," a Transport department statement said.

Delhiites have started switching to electric four-wheelers in "large numbers", it said, adding that since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, 465 new electric four-wheelers have been registered and more are being registered every day.

Amit Arya, owner of an electric vehicle said, "All thanks to Delhi government's support, we are getting a much more expensive vehicle at an affordable price. I encourage people to buy EVs. An overnight charging lasts us 7-10 days."

With inputs from PTI

