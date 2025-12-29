5 Most Exciting Motorcycle Launches of 2025

2025 turned out to be a landmark year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with manufacturers raising the bar across performance, design, and everyday usability. From long-awaited all-new platforms to bold reinventions of familiar nameplates, the launches this year felt more rider-focused than ever. What stood out was not just the engines or tech, but how these motorcycles blended excitement with real-world relevance. This list looks at five of the most exciting motorcycle launches of 2025 that genuinely made an impact, whether on the road, on the spec sheet, or simply in the way they made riders feel every time they twisted the throttle.

5 most exciting launches of 2025 Motorcycle Ex-showroom Price (India) TVS Apache RTX 300 ₹ 1.99 lakh Hero XPulse 210 ₹ 1.62 lakh Aprilia Tuono 457 ₹ 4.24 lakh Kawasaki KLX230 ₹ 1.84 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 650 ₹ 3.61 lakh

TVS Apache RTX 300 The Apache RTX 300 was among the most eagerly anticipated releases following the announcement that TVS Motor Company was indeed developing a new adventure tourer. The unexpected aspect was its competitive starting price of ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom. What impressed us the most was the comfort level of the RTX on rocky and muddy trails. Even on challenging and technical terrain, an off-road beginner like myself was able to navigate sections with assurance, which speaks volumes about the bike’s balance and configuration. The new RTXD4 engine operates smoothly and delivers power in a very linear fashion, which may appeal to those who do not ride aggressively. Additionally, the motorcycle boasts a rather extensive list of equipment.

Hero XPulse 210 Expectations were high for the XPulse 210, especially given the praise received by the XPulse 200 4V, and the new motorcycle undoubtedly fulfilled those anticipations. The engine operates smoothly and consistently, exhibiting no indications of strain throughout the rev range. In off-road conditions, it demonstrated its prowess on rugged trails and riverbeds, managing all obstacles without appearing daunted. Notably, the forgiving nature of the XPulse 210 made difficult terrains accessible, even for riders with less experience. The XPulse 210 costs ₹1.62 lakh ex-showroom.

Aprilia Tuono 457 I was genuinely thrilled to experience this ride, and it certainly met my expectations. Admittedly, the suspension is somewhat firm; the seat could benefit from additional cushioning, and the brakes do not provide much feel or feedback. However, the moment you twist the throttle and the engine roars to life, all other concerns diminish. It delivers impressive torque, accelerates powerfully, produces an amazing sound, and possesses true character. When faced with a corner, the Tuono approaches with assurance and steadiness. In urban settings, its lightweight helps in quick direction changes and makes navigating through traffic a breeze. The Tuono 357 is priced at ₹4.24 lakh ex-showroom.

Kawasaki KLX230 Kawasaki surprised us with a huge price drop for the KLX230 this year. The prices were slashed by ₹1.30 lakh. It now starts at ₹1.84 lakh ex-showroom. This became possible because Kawasaki decided to locally produce the KLX230 in the Indian market. The motorcycle got a few updates as well, in the form of stiffer and less suspension travel, reduced ground clearance, larger brakes and a single-channel ABS that is switchable.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 The Classic 650 was among the most highly anticipated releases from the brand. The 650 cc parallel-twin engine from Royal Enfield is regarded as one of the most cherished engines in the industry. It is recognised for its smooth operation, impressive torque, and delightful exhaust sound. With the introduction of the Classic 650, the brand significantly enhanced its quality standards. This motorcycle attracts attention wherever it travels while maintaining its Classic appearance, and the meticulous attention to detail is remarkable. Royal Enfield did excellent work with the colour schemes, drawing direct inspiration from the Classic 500. The Classic 650 is priced starting at ₹3.61 lakh ex-showroom.