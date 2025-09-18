5 neo retro bikes you can plan to buy this festive season

As the festive fervour sweeps across India with Diwali, it’s prime time for bike enthusiasts to ride into the festive season on a neo retro that screams style and power. With GST 2.0 rolling out, motorcycles below 350 cc will get a price cut. So, if you are looking for a motorcycle under 350 cc then you might just want to wait for a bit. Till then, you can browse the list below, where we have compiled a list of 5 neo retro motorcycles that you can consider as your next purchase.

Advertisement

1) Honda H’ness CB350: Embodies a modern classic with a touch of retro charm, the Honda H’ness CB350 is one of the top neo retro bikes in the market. It packs a dual-channel ABS (standard), disc brakes (front and rear), an assist-and-slipper clutch, a smartphone voice control, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) . Powering the bike is a proven 348.36cc air-cooled engine, producing 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of torque.

2) Royal Enfield Classic 350: The Classic 350 boasts a massive cult in India. The Classic 350 incorporates a classic design language and it’s built on the modern J-series platform. It shares its engine with the Meteor 350, which is a 349cc single-cylinder unit that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Advertisement

3) Royal Enfield Hunter 350: The Hunter 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield bike, making it an entry-level offering. It comprises a neo-retro design language, complemented with an LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a stubby fender at the rear.

It’s powered by a 349.34cc, single-cylinder engine (J-series) that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

4) Jawa 42: The Jawa 42 is another neo retro bike, which goes up against Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and Hunter 350, and Honda’s CB350 RS and H’ness CB350. The Jawa 42 received several important updates a few months ago. The updates included improved NVH levels, engine refineness, efficient heat management, and revised suspension tuning (compression and rebound damping).

Advertisement

Built on the double-cradle frame, this bike packs a 294.7cc, liquid-cooled engine (J-Panther), which is tuned to churn out 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission unit.

5) TVS Ronin: The TVS Ronin is positioned as a bold step into the neo-retro segment, blending vintage design cues with modern versatility. Launched as TVS’s first motorcycle in this category, it features a round LED headlamp, minimalist bodywork, and a sculpted fuel tank that give it a scrambler-inspired look, while still maintaining everyday practicality.

Power comes from a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces around 20.4 bhp and 19.9 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Built for urban rides as much as light touring, it gets modern touches like dual-channel ABS with Urban and Rain modes, Bluetooth connectivity, voice-assist, and a digital instrument cluster. With its upright ergonomics, dual-purpose tyres, and a balance of retro style and contemporary tech, the Ronin stands out as TVS’s fresh, experimental offering for younger riders who want character without compromising on usability.