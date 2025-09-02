5 reasons why the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes sense

  • The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India at 11.69 lakh with a new Lime Green shade, unchanged inline-four engine, track-focused setup, and advanced rider aids.

Ryan Paul Massey
Published2 Sep 2025, 08:39 PM IST
The all-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been priced higher by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 than its previous generation.
Kawasaki has updated its supersport lineup in India with the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R, priced at 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now comes with a new colour option but remains mechanically the same as before. While the price is higher than the previous version, the ZX-6R still offers some compelling reasons for riders to consider it.

A fresh paint option

The new Lime Green colour with white and blue detailing on the fairing gives the bike a slightly fresher look for 2026. The twin headlamps, sharp bodywork, and split seat design remain unchanged. Kawasaki also continues to offer the grey paint scheme for those who prefer a more understated style.

Inline-four advantage

Unlike most bikes in its price bracket, the ZX-6R comes with a 636cc inline four-cylinder engine. It produces 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm (with RAM Air) and 69 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The smoothness, high-revving nature, and sound of an inline-four set it apart from twin-cylinder rivals, making it appealing to riders who value this experience.

Track-oriented hardware

The ZX-6R is designed with performance in mind. It uses an aluminium perimeter frame, Showa SFF-BP front forks, and a fully adjustable rear mono-shock. Braking is handled by large 310 mm twin discs at the front, while Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres provide strong grip. These components make the bike suitable for both spirited riding and track use.

Still unique in its segment

At 60,000 more than the outgoing version, the 2026 ZX-6R is pricier for what is essentially a new paint scheme. However, it remains the only inline-four supersport available in its segment in India. For buyers who want a middleweight sportsbike with a balance of everyday usability and track ability, there are very few alternatives that offer a similar package.

Useful rider aids

While the engine and chassis remain unchanged, the ZX-6R still offers a practical mix of electronic features. Riders get three riding modes, Road, Sport, and Rain, along with three levels of traction control. The bike also comes with dual-channel ABS supported by Kawasaki’s Intelligent Braking System, a quickshifter for smoother upshifts, and a 4.3-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity. These features add safety and convenience, particularly for those who may not always be on a racetrack.

