5 SUVs you must check this festive season under ₹10 lakhs: Tata Punch, Mahindra 3XO and more
Affordable SUVs in India, such as Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Venue, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet, now feature sunroofs, making this once-premium feature accessible to budget-conscious buyers.
The SUV segment in India has seen a noticeable shift, with sunroofs becoming a highly sought-after feature among buyers. Once limited to premium models, sunroofs are now making their way into more budget-friendly SUVs, even in the sub- ₹10 lakh range.
Next Story
₹9,770.70.09%
₹5,186.61.15%
₹2,765.40.21%
₹12,144.30.48%
₹1,087.85-0.1%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message