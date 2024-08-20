Affordable SUVs in India, such as Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Venue, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet, now feature sunroofs, making this once-premium feature accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

The SUV segment in India has seen a noticeable shift, with sunroofs becoming a highly sought-after feature among buyers. Once limited to premium models, sunroofs are now making their way into more budget-friendly SUVs, even in the sub- ₹10 lakh range.

Here is a look at five SUVs priced under ₹10 lakh that come equipped with this increasingly popular feature, as per HT Auto:

Hyundai Exter Hyundai's latest addition, the Exter, is among the most affordable SUVs featuring an electric sunroof, with prices starting at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). For those specifically seeking the sunroof feature, variants of the Exter begin at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue Hyundai recently expanded its Venue lineup with the introduction of the S Plus variant, which includes an electric sunroof. This new trim is priced at ₹9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible options in the subcompact SUV market with this feature. Additionally, the Venue S(O) variant, featuring an electric sunroof, is priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch The Tata Punch, the smallest SUV from Tata Motors, also joins the list of affordable SUVs with a sunroof. Starting at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch offers variants with an electric sunroof, beginning at ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra's XUV 3XO stands out as one of the most budget-friendly SUVs to offer a panoramic sunroof, a first in the sub-compact SUV category where most competitors only provide electric sunroofs. Launched at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the panoramic sunroof is available starting from the MX2 Pro variant, priced at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).