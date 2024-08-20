The SUV segment in India has seen a noticeable shift, with sunroofs becoming a highly sought-after feature among buyers. Once limited to premium models, sunroofs are now making their way into more budget-friendly SUVs, even in the sub- ₹10 lakh range.
Here is a look at five SUVs priced under ₹10 lakh that come equipped with this increasingly popular feature, as per HT Auto:
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai’s latest addition, the Exter, is among the most affordable SUVs featuring an electric sunroof, with prices starting at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). For those specifically seeking the sunroof feature, variants of the Exter begin at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai recently expanded its Venue lineup with the introduction of the S Plus variant, which includes an electric sunroof. This new trim is priced at ₹9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible options in the subcompact SUV market with this feature. Additionally, the Venue S(O) variant, featuring an electric sunroof, is priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch
The Tata Punch, the smallest SUV from Tata Motors, also joins the list of affordable SUVs with a sunroof. Starting at ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch offers variants with an electric sunroof, beginning at ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra's XUV 3XO stands out as one of the most budget-friendly SUVs to offer a panoramic sunroof, a first in the sub-compact SUV category where most competitors only provide electric sunroofs. Launched at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the panoramic sunroof is available starting from the MX2 Pro variant, priced at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sonet
Kia’s Sonet sub-compact SUV recently introduced new entry-level variants, HTE(O) and HTK(O), both equipped with a sunroof. Priced from ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sonet offers a range of options, with prices for the sunroof-equipped models starting at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to ₹15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier X-Line variant.