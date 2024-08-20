Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / 5 SUVs you must check this festive season under 10 lakhs: Tata Punch, Mahindra 3XO and more

5 SUVs you must check this festive season under ₹10 lakhs: Tata Punch, Mahindra 3XO and more

Livemint

Affordable SUVs in India, such as Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Venue, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet, now feature sunroofs, making this once-premium feature accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Hyundai recently expanded its Venue lineup with the introduction of the S Plus variant, which includes an electric sunroof.

The SUV segment in India has seen a noticeable shift, with sunroofs becoming a highly sought-after feature among buyers. Once limited to premium models, sunroofs are now making their way into more budget-friendly SUVs, even in the sub- 10 lakh range.

Here is a look at five SUVs priced under 10 lakh that come equipped with this increasingly popular feature, as per HT Auto:

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai’s latest addition, the Exter, is among the most affordable SUVs featuring an electric sunroof, with prices starting at 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). For those specifically seeking the sunroof feature, variants of the Exter begin at 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai recently expanded its Venue lineup with the introduction of the S Plus variant, which includes an electric sunroof. This new trim is priced at 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible options in the subcompact SUV market with this feature. Additionally, the Venue S(O) variant, featuring an electric sunroof, is priced at 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch, the smallest SUV from Tata Motors, also joins the list of affordable SUVs with a sunroof. Starting at 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch offers variants with an electric sunroof, beginning at 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra's XUV 3XO stands out as one of the most budget-friendly SUVs to offer a panoramic sunroof, a first in the sub-compact SUV category where most competitors only provide electric sunroofs. Launched at 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the panoramic sunroof is available starting from the MX2 Pro variant, priced at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

Kia’s Sonet sub-compact SUV recently introduced new entry-level variants, HTE(O) and HTK(O), both equipped with a sunroof. Priced from 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sonet offers a range of options, with prices for the sunroof-equipped models starting at 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaching up to 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier X-Line variant.

