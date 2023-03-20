5 things to ensure before you buy a second hand car

The current economic climate has led to a surge in demand for used cars, fueled by high inflation rates and a growing preference for personal mobility. As a result, the market for used cars has become increasingly unregulated, with auto manufacturers also entering the fray through their dedicated retail channels. While buying a used car can provide a great value-for-money deal, it is important for buyers to exercise caution and follow some essential steps to ensure they get a good return on their investment.

There are various reasons why consumers choose to buy a used car, such as using it to improve their driving skills before investing in a brand-new model, or due to financial constraints. Additionally, some consumers prefer used cars over new ones as they view cars as a depreciating asset, regardless of their cost. However, regardless of the reason for purchase, a car is a significant investment and buyers should strive to get the best possible value for their hard-earned money.

When purchasing a used car, it becomes even more critical to conduct a thorough vehicle check due to the potential for complications. Therefore, it's essential to consider the following points as a checklist to ensure a successful purchase of a used car. The checklist for buying a second-hand car is as follows:

Do not give a quick judgement

When in the market to buy a car, it is easy to feel rushed and overwhelmed by the many available models. However, it's essential not to immediately fall for the first attractive car you come across. Take your time and explore as many options as possible before making a final decision. Remember the old saying: all that glitters is not gold. Even if you find a shiny used car that looks perfect and has low mileage, it's crucial not to jump to any conclusions without conducting a thorough investigation.

Check the overall condition of car

Once you have narrowed down your search to a particular car, it is crucial to pay attention to the minor details that will ultimately determine your purchase decision. If you have good knowledge of a car's technical aspects, you can conduct a thorough examination yourself or seek help from a trusted individual who is knowledgeable about the vehicle. Keep in mind that although things may seem normal on the surface, a skilled person can detect any cover-ups and determine the true value of the car.

When inspecting a used car, it is essential to thoroughly examine the vehicle from all angles, inside and out. While things may appear fine at first glance, a close inspection can reveal a different picture. Look for any signs of paint damage and rusting. Inside the cabin, examine the quality and functionality of the upholstery, music system, infotainment system, and seats for any tears or stains. Carefully check the tyre conditions for any signs of wear and tear and check the wheel alignment. Thoroughly inspect the engine for any leaks, corrosion, or cracked tubes. Use a dipstick to check the oil and transmission fluid levels and quality.

Test drive, multiple if not one

When buying a car, whether new or used, it is essential never to make a deal without taking a test drive first. If you are purchasing a used car, taking a test drive is even more critical to assess the functionality of different components and driving conditions. If you're not satisfied with one test drive, take multiple ones. You can also have a trusted person with knowledge of cars take a test drive. Keep in mind that driving the car for an extended period will reveal details that the seller may not disclose. So, always take the time to test drive the car thoroughly.

Check maintenance records

Obtaining the maintenance records of the car is crucial to understanding the issues the vehicle has faced. Some car owners maintain their servicing records meticulously, keeping receipts filed and dates noted. However, others may not be as organised regarding record-keeping. Regardless, it's essential to check the car's history before purchasing it. This will help you understand how well the car has been maintained and if there have been any significant issues in the past. So, always make sure to obtain the maintenance records before finalising your purchase decision.

Check registration certificate

Before finalising the purchase of a used car, it is essential to check and verify the authenticity of the vehicle's registration certificate. The RC will have the owner's name and the car's details like engine and chassis number. Make sure to check that the RC is original and not a duplicate. If it is a duplicate, it will be marked as DRC. In that case, it is important to discuss the DRC status with the seller and check where it was registered. Your name should appear on the vehicle's RC before you make the purchase.

Additionally, it's crucial to check other documents such as the original purchase invoice, insurance, road tax receipt, and pollution certificate. The Form 35 and the financing company's NOC are also crucial documents to check. Any modification to the engine's displacement or a change in the color of the vehicle needs to be specified in the registration certificate. Therefore, always make sure to thoroughly check and verify all the necessary documents before making your final purchase decision.