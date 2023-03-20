5 things to ensure before you buy a second hand car

When buying a car, whether new or used, it is essential never to make a deal without taking a test drive first. If you are purchasing a used car, taking a test drive is even more critical to assess the functionality of different components and driving conditions. If you're not satisfied with one test drive, take multiple ones. You can also have a trusted person with knowledge of cars take a test drive. Keep in mind that driving the car for an extended period will reveal details that the seller may not disclose. So, always take the time to test drive the car thoroughly.