5 things to know about the new 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche has taken the wraps off the new-generation 911 Turbo S, a model that blends supercar performance with everyday usability more seamlessly than ever. Offered in both coupe and cabriolet form, the flagship 911 comes with hybrid power, sharper aerodynamics, upgraded chassis systems, and a design that underscores its exclusivity.

Hybrid powertrain The latest Turbo S is powered by a twin-turbo T-Hybrid system producing 711 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road-going 911 yet. With two electrically assisted turbochargers and a compact 400V hybrid system, the car sprints from 0–100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reaches 322 km/h. The hybrid boost adds both responsiveness and efficiency without compromising drivability.

Bigger brakes, wider tyres To match the power upgrade, Porsche has fitted its largest ceramic composite brakes ever seen on a two-door model, 420 mm discs at the front and 410 mm at the rear. The rear tyres are also wider at 325/30 ZR 21, improving cornering stability and traction under extreme loads.

Faster than ever at the Nurburgring Despite carrying extra hybrid hardware, the car tips the scales at only 85 kg heavier than its predecessor. Porsche has tuned the chassis to offset this, enabling the Turbo S to clock a Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7:03.92 minutes, 14 seconds quicker than before. Test driver Jörg Bergmeister described it as sharper, grippier, and more agile in every section of the track.

Aerodynamics get smart Active aerodynamics play a vital role in performance and efficiency. Adjustable front cooling flaps, a deployable front spoiler, and a rear wing work together to cut drag by 10 per cent. In wet mode, the system even shields the brakes from spray to improve stopping performance in adverse weather.