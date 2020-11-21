5 things to know about the new Nissan Magnite: See pics

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 05:57 PM IST

Share Via

The Nissan Magnite is expected to start a price wa... moreThe Nissan Magnite is expected to start a price war in the segment with its offerings. The car will go against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon