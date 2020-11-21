5 things to know about the new Nissan Magnite: See pics

7 Photos . Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 05:57 PM IST

The Nissan Magnite is expected to start a price war in the segment with its offerings. The car will go against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon

1/7Nissan recently unveiled the new Magnite which will be going against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon. While in terms of dimensions, the cars are similar, Nissan may still have an ace up its sleeve which will be revealed in the coming days.

2/71. While the exteriors have garnered a lot of attention, the interiors of the car seem to be on par with its competitors in terms of features. Nissan will be offering an 8-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play as well as a relatively large 7-inch MID.

3/72. The car will be available with two engine options. While both petrol engines will be 1-litre 3-cylinder units, the company will offer a naturally aspirated version as well as a turbo charged engine. The version with naturally aspirated engine is expected to help the company achieve a relatively cheap entry point for the car. The turbo version of the car puts out maximum of 160nm of torque and 100PS of power.

4/73. On the exterior, the new Nissan Magnite opts for bold charachter lines and a sleek looking headlamp setup. The car rides on 16-inch alloys which also seem to have unique appeal. the car does get functional roof rails that can handle a weight of up to 50 Kg.

5/74. In terms of transmission options, the buyer can choose between 5-speed manual and a X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The car will get features such as Cruise Control, 360-degree around view monitor and Nissan Connect