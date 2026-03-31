5 things to know before buying the Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be one of the most popular choices in the subcompact sedan segment, thanks to its impressive fuel efficiency, affordability, and practicality. With the latest generation bringing a new engine, updated design, and improved safety credentials, it is important to understand what the model offers before making a concrete decision. If you are in the market for a new car and are considering the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, here are the five key things to know before making the purchase:

1. Pricing and variant spread The latest-generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between ₹6.25 lakh and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it competitively within the subcompact sedan segment. It is offered in four variants, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, with the base trim limited to a petrol-manual setup. The VXi and ZXi variants expand the options with AMT and CNG choices, while the top-spec ZXi+ focuses on features and amenities.

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2. New-generation update and design changes

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a redesigned exterior with sharper styling, improved proportions, and a more modern overall road presence

Launched in November 2024, the current Dzire marks a significant update over its predecessor. It brings a completely revised exterior design alongside updates to the cabin layout and overall refinement. The model continues to follow the sub-4m sedan formula that it helped establish on our shores, while incorporating more modern styling cues and a refreshed interior.

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3. Engine options and fuel efficiency The Dzire now uses a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine from Maruti Suzuki’s Z-series lineup, producing 80 bhp and 112 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual and AMT options, while the CNG variants remain limited to the manual gearbox.

Fuel efficiency remains one of its key strengths. The petrol-manual variant is rated at 24.79 kmpl, while the AMT version delivers 25.71 kmpl. The CNG variant, on the other hand, offers a claimed figure of 33.73 km/kg, making it one of the better mile-munchers in the segment.

4. Features and cabin equipment

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire now features an updated cabin with improved materials, touchscreen infotainment, and added comfort-focused equipment

The Dzire is now more upmarket on the tech front, especially in higher variants. The cabin gets a dual-tone theme with an updated dashboard layout shared with the new Swift hatchback. Key features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless connectivity, a 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof on the top trims.

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Other equipment includes rear AC vents, a wireless charger, a rear armrest with cupholders, and multiple USB charging options. Lower variants focus on the essentials, while higher trims add creature comforts and connected tech.

5. Safety and segment competition

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a new Z-series petrol engine, prioritising efficiency with strong mileage across petrol and CNG variants

A major highlight of the new Dzire is its five-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests, placing it among the safest offerings from Maruti Suzuki. The standard safety suite includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill hold assist. Higher variants add a reverse camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

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