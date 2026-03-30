5 things to know before buying the Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV remains among the most prominent electric SUVs in India, combining familiar overalls with a feature-rich cabin and multiple battery options to cater to buyers with varying requirements. With a claimed range of up to 489 km, a comprehensive safety package, and competitive pricing, it remains a key contender in the mass-market EV space. If you are considering the Tata Nexon EV for your next purchase, here are five key points you should be aware of:

Styling

View full Image View full Image The Tata Nexon EV features a design similar to its ICE counterpart with EV-specific tweaks

The Nexon EV closely mirrors the design of its ICE-powered counterpart, which is far from a surprise considering Tata follows the same approach for other EVs under its belt, such as the Harrier EV or the Tigor EV. And so, the Nexon EV carries over the split headlamp setup with LED DRLs positioned high up and the main headlamps housed in the bumper. The only EV-specific changes include a revised front grille with diagonal and vertical slats not seen on the standard Nexon. Apart from these tweaks and EV-specific badging on the doors, the overall silhouette and body design remain largely unchanged.

Features

View full Image View full Image The SUV offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster

Stepping inside reveals a tech-forward cabin, including a 10.24-inch digital cluster and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include leatherette upholstery, automatic headlamps, electrically folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, and steering-mounted controls. The front seats are ventilated, and all four windows are powered, positioning the model as a well-equipped offering in its segment.

Battery pack and power

View full Image View full Image The Nexon EV offers up to 489 km claimed range with its 45 kWh battery pack

The Tata Nexon EV is offered with two battery options: a 30 kWh unit and a larger 45 kWh pack. Both versions power a permanent magnet synchronous motor, with the smaller battery enabling 127.3 bhp and 215 Nm, while the larger pack increases power output to 142.14 bhp. The 30 kWh version is rated to deliver around 325 km of single-charge range, whereas the 45 kWh variant extends this to approximately 489 km.

Safety

View full Image View full Image Inside, there is premium leatherette upholstery with features such as front ventilated seats, rear AC vents, steering mounted controls, and more

The Nexon EV includes a comprehensive safety suite, including six airbags as standard, alongside ABS and EBD, electronic stability control, and all-disc brakes. Additional features include a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill-hold and hill-descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors. The SUV has also secured a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Price and rivals

View full Image View full Image The Tata Nexon EV competes with electric SUVs like the XUV400 and MG ZS EV in India