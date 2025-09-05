5 things you should know about the newly launched TVS NTorq 150. Take a look…

After making a strong mark with the Ntorq 125, TVS Motor Company has raised the bar with the all-new Ntorq 150. Priced at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), this new flagship scooter is positioned to rival sporty offerings like the Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, and Aprilia SR 160. With two variants on offer, including a tech-loaded TFT model at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ntorq 150 is packed with performance and features aimed at young enthusiasts. Here are its five biggest highlights.

Design inspired by stealth aircraft: The Ntorq 150 adopts a bold, forward-leaning design with jet-inspired elements. Integrated aerodynamic winglets, projector headlamps, a T-shaped LED tail lamp, and coloured alloy wheels give it a sporty stance. The motorcycle-style handlebar adds to its aggressive and performance-focused appeal.

TFT cluster with SmartXonnect: One of the standout features is its high-resolution TFT instrument cluster compatible with TVS SmartXonnect. Riders get access to 50+ connected functions, including navigation, live tracking, last parked location, OTA updates, and even Alexa plus smartwatch integration. The system is controlled via a 4-way switchgear, making it one of the most tech-savvy scooters on sale.

Rider safety and assistance: The Ntorq 150 is not just about looks and performance, safety has been given equal attention. The scooter comes equipped with ABS, traction control, emergency brake warning, hazard lamps, and even crash and theft alerts. These features are rare in the scooter segment, giving the Ntorq 150 a strong edge.

Performance and riding modes: At its heart, the Ntorq 150 packs a 149.7 cc, air-cooled O3CTech engine that produces 13 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Riders can switch between Street and Race modes, while the sport-tuned suspension ensures dynamic handling. With a 0–60 kmph time of just 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 104 kmph, TVS claims it to be India’s quickest ICE scooter.