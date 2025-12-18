5 Upcoming car launches expected in 2026: eVitara, XUV 7XO, New Duster and more

The year 2025 brought bumper treats for car enthusiasts with some of the most-anticipated launches from auto giants like Mahindra, Tata Motors and others. From the Tata Sierra to the MG Hector facelift, the year is ending on a high note. However, the next year is also expected to be even more exciting, as several key car launches are anticipated in 2026 from brands such as Skoda, Renault, Kia, and others. Here are five car launches anticipated to take place next year.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara The Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its much-awaited eVitara in January 2026. It could mark the debut of the Vitara in its electric SUV segment. Expected to be built on the Heartect-e platform, this EV is anticipated to offer a 49kWh battery option and another one at 61.1kWh. Interestingly, the larger pack could deliver an impressive range of 534 km per charge.

In a bid to make electric mobility more accessible, Maruti is expected to offer Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and subscription-based ownership options alongside traditional purchasing.

Mahindra XUV 7XO The Mahindra XUV700 will receive its long-awaited facelift in January 2026, rebranded as the XUV 7XO. The refreshed model will likely feature a redesigned front grille, updated lighting signature, new wheels, and revamped bumpers, alongside tweaked LED tail lamps.

Inside, the 7XO could borrow several features from Mahindra’s XEV 9e and 9S electric SUVs. Highlights may include a triple-screen cluster with three 12.3-inch displays and an upgraded Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. While the engines will likely remain the same, a 2.0L turbocharged petrol (mStallion) and a 2.2L turbocharged diesel (mHawk), the cabin is expected to offer a much more premium experience.

Mahindra XUV 7XO is the rebadged and redesigned iteration of the Mahindra XUV700.

Skoda Kushaq facelift Skoda will likely launch a refreshed Kushaq in January 2026. It is expected to feature notable exterior updates such as a redesigned front fascia, new alloy wheels, and improved lighting signatures. The interior will likely gain updated colour schemes, new features, and convenience upgrades, including level 2 ADAS and a panoramic sunroof. Rear passengers can also expect a massage function, a first in the segment. Engine options from the current model may carry over, including 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Renault Duster Renault has confirmed to bring back the Duster nameplate with the launch of its third-generation SUV on 26 January 2026. The new model is expected to feature a bold, upright stance with Y-shaped LED DRLs, rugged bumpers, pronounced wheel arches, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

The new Renault Duster will mark the popular SUV's comeback to India after a nearly four-year hiatus.

Underpinned by a localised CMF-B platform, the Duster will likely offer two petrol engine options, a 1.2L turbo-petrol mild-hybrid and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol, with both manual and automatic transmissions expected. The cabin will likely be modern, practical, and feature-packed, designed to appeal to urban and adventure-minded buyers alike.

Kia Seltos Kia unveiled its Seltos facelift this month and will launch the popular SUV on 2 January 2026. The new model, built on the third-generation K3 platform, is larger and features completely refreshed styling. The cabin has been overhauled, with two 12.3-inch screens and a small 5-inch display forming a 30-inch digital cluster.