“5G, telematics, and ADAS will redefine in-vehicle experiences”

The Indian automobile industry has been in transition with the evolution of the EV ecosystem and disruption created due to the pandemic. However, the sector has also seen good investments, new OEMs & factories which will eventually lead to increases in employment opportunities. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by the government announced last year is proving to be a big catalyst as it will help global companies move parts of their supply chain to India. With the advent of 5G and smart technologies accelerating the scale of connectivity and processing at the edge, the demand for more innovation will only continue to grow, creating greater opportunities within sectors like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing. This will also enable local companies to serve not just India but also export their products. Major announcements from the Union Budget like a new battery swapping policy and implementation of electric vehicles in the commercial vehicle segment will certainly help the sector in the long run. The growth of the battery swapping infrastructure will help encourage a higher adoption of EV vehicles, especially in the 2 and 3-wheeler commercial vehicle segment. This has increased focus on expanding EV infrastructure across the country, with more EV charging stations to help vehicle owners shift to electric cars without any after-sales concerns. This will also encourage the sector to create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy-as-a-service, thereby improving the efficiency of the EV ecosystem in the country.