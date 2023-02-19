6 Key tips to maximise your electric scooter's range

Electric scooters have gained an increased footprint in India to support greener mobility. Interestingly, factors like significant lower price of ownership and lower running costs per kilometer have made electric scooters the first choice for buyers. Moreover, fuelling the growth are factors like the increasing price of petrol and strict emission norms consequently resulting in increased price of ICE models. In short, electric scooters are the new buzz in the two-wheeler segment.

However, there are certain drawbacks that make e-scooter owners concerned. The most prominent is the range, which makes many riders think about twice before purchasing it . The lack of roadside charging facilities makes this difficult, especially for when the electric motorcycles and scooters' batteries get older.

Here are some tips on how you can take care of your electric scooters:

Maintain OEM-prescribed tyre pressure

The tyre pressure causes a direct impact on an electric scooter's range. A completely inflated tyre results in minimal contact between the tyre and the ground, which further results in reduced rolling resistance. This will ensure that the motor doesn't have to work overtime, leading in less power generation and consumption. Moreover, the battery pack will conserve energy and help the rider go the extra distance.

Be easy on throttle and brake

It is necessary to try to ride in slower and in power-saving mode. This is because the speed modes drain the battery faster. As a result, the scooter will offer a shorter range. Remember to ride in slower modes with lower-end scooters and at higher speeds with high-end models. Riding slow in power-saving mode will help the battery charge last longer. It will ensure better range for the scooter.

Do not enable unnecessary electronics

Several new-age high-end electric scooters get a bunch of features that are not necessary. Some of these features include Bluetooth, smart navigation and more. It is important to switch off these unnecessary electronics when riding. It will put less pressure on the battery and save power for better range.

Battery upgradation

Battery degradation could be a way to ensure your electric scooter lasts longer. If the existing battery is not supporting your requirement anymore then replace it with the new battery.

Maintain the battery

Try to maintain a healthy EV battery for a more extended range. It will possibly prevent the electric scooter’s maximum range from dipping. Batteries deteriorate over time. Most electric scooters come powered by lithium-ion batteries with around 300-500 charge cycles or a lifespan of about two to three years. Make sure the battery is not completely drained out, and keep a check on how much it charges before it gets less than 15 per cent charge left.

Keep the weight in check

EVs also offer shorter ranges when there is extra weight. The total weight of the electric scooter and the rider determines how far the EV can travel between charges. Riders can achieve a longer range if they can remove the weight the scooter carries. Carrying more weight than the scooter can support will impact the range. Try to carry only the essentials.