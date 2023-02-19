6 Key tips to maximise your electric scooter's range

Maintain the battery

Try to maintain a healthy EV battery for a more extended range. It will possibly prevent the electric scooter’s maximum range from dipping. Batteries deteriorate over time. Most electric scooters come powered by lithium-ion batteries with around 300-500 charge cycles or a lifespan of about two to three years. Make sure the battery is not completely drained out, and keep a check on how much it charges before it gets less than 15 per cent charge left.