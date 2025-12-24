6 new electric cars to launch in India in 2026, Tata Sierra EV to Kia Syros EV

The Indian passenger vehicle market is gearing up for a major EV offensive in 2026. The electric cars launching in India will see multiple brands introducing new products in the segment. While Tata Motors will expand its EV fleet significantly, Maruti Suzuki will enter the segment with its first electric car. Toyota too is all set to launch its first pure EV in the Indian market, while Kia will also launch its new offering.

Here is a quick look at the six confirmed electric cars that are slated to launch in India in 2026.

6 new electric cars confirmed for India launch in 2026 Models Confirmed/Expected launch Maruti Suzuki e Vitara January 2026 Tata Sierra EV 2026 Tata Avinya EV 2026 Kia Syros EV Q2 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV March 2026 VinFast Limo Green February 2026

One of the most awaited electric cars that have been witnessing delay in launch multiple times, is finally slated for launch in January 2026. It will come challenging rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, among others. The e Vitara has already broke cover officially and the details are out as well. This electric SUV will be offered in two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. There will be three variant options, offering up to 543 km range on a single charge. The EV will mark Maruti Suzuki's entry into the electric car market.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra EV One of the most exciting electric cars slated for launch in the Indian market in 2026 is Tata Sierra EV. The new generation Sierra's ICE version was launched in India just a few days back and the electric avatar will debut next year. Upon launch, it will be next big model sitting in the carmaker's EV lineup, which currently consists electric cars like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV. Sierra EV will closely replicate the ICE powered Sierra's design, with distinctive EV-specific elements. It will be underpinned by the OEM's new Acti.ev + platform, which also underpins the Tata Harrier EV. Expect it to get two battery options, and about 500 km range, while there would be an all-wheel drive (AWD) option as well.

Advertisement

Tata Avinya EV Possibly the biggest car launch we are going to see in Indian electric car segment in 2026, the Tata Avinya will mark the debut of Tata Motors' new premium brand. Already showcased through Avinya X concept, the production version of Avinya will closely replicate the concept model's design. The coupe SUV will come with a minimalist and futuristic layout inside the cabin. It will be based on the Tata's Gen 3 EV architecture. Expect more details about the production version of Avinya to be revealed soon.

Kia Syros EV Kia Syros is going to see its electric sibling launching in 2026. The Kia Syros EV is likely to launch in the second quarter of CY2026. Test mules of the Kia Syros EV have been spotted internationally, which hinted that the SUV will come sharing key design elements with its ICE sibling. It will be launched as a budget electric car, targeting models like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Advertisement

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be the brand’s first electric SUV in India. It is expected to launch in the country in March 2026. This will be the Toyota derivative of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Expect the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV to share key components with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Also, the electric SUV's key specifications would be similar as well.

VinFast Limo Green VinFast’s third electric car in India will be the Limo Green, which slated for launch in February 2026. The VinFast Limo Green will come as a seven-seater electric MPV powered by a 60.1 kWh battery pack with a promised range of up to 450 km on a single charge. This electric MPV will come as a rival to the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7.