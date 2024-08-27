6 Upcoming car launches expected in September 2024: Mercedes-Maybach EQS, MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon CNG and more
Upcoming car launches in India for September 2024 include Tata Curvv ICE, Mercedes-Maybach EQS, MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon CNG, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, enhancing the festive season excitement.
The festive spirit has already begun to sweep across India, and the automotive sector is buzzing with activity as carmakers prepare to introduce a range of new models in September 2024. Following a series of launches in August, September promises an exciting lineup of vehicles across various segments, including SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles.