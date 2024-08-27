The festive spirit has already begun to sweep across India, and the automotive sector is buzzing with activity as carmakers prepare to introduce a range of new models in September 2024. Following a series of launches in August, September promises an exciting lineup of vehicles across various segments, including SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an HT Auto report, here is a preview of the most eagerly awaited car launches set to debut next month.

Tata Curvv ICE – September 2 Tata Motors is set to roll out the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of its Curvv coupe SUV on September 2, 2024. The Curvv, which was unveiled earlier this year in both electric and ICE versions, has already garnered attention with its futuristic design and advanced features. While the electric variant has already hit the market, the upcoming Curvv ICE will be powered by a choice of two engines: a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. Positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, the Curvv ICE is expected to offer an attractive price point, similar to its electric counterpart.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS – September 5 Mercedes-Benz is poised to elevate the luxury electric vehicle segment with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV on September 5, 2024. This model, which was first unveiled in China, represents the epitome of luxury within the brand’s electric lineup. The EQS Maybach features a distinctive dual-tone exterior, a prominent chrome-accented grille, and larger alloy wheels, all of which contribute to its commanding presence. Inside, the SUV is equipped with an array of high-end amenities, including rear-seat entertainment screens and Maybach-specific interior detailing. Powered by a 108.4 kWh battery, the EQS Maybach boasts an impressive range of approximately 600 kilometers on a single charge, while its dual motors generate a formidable 658 bhp and 950 Nm of torque.

MG Windsor EV – September 11 JSW MG Motor India is set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Windsor EV on September 11, 2024. This new offering is essentially a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud EV, a model that has gained popularity in international markets. The Windsor EV will feature a spacious cabin, complete with a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, the rear seats will offer a reclining function for enhanced passenger comfort. With an estimated range of up to 460 kilometers on a full charge, the Windsor EV is expected to be competitively priced starting at ₹17-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon CNG Tata Motors is reportedly set to close out September with the launch of the Nexon CNG, further diversifying its popular subcompact SUV lineup. The Nexon CNG, which was showcased earlier this year, will be equipped with Tata's innovative dual-cylinder technology, promising improved fuel efficiency. This new variant will make the Nexon the first model in its class to offer petrol, diesel, electric, and CNG powertrain options. Notably, the Nexon CNG will also feature a turbo petrol-CNG combination, and it may debut with an automatic transmission option.

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Following the introduction of the new-generation Swift, Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly gearing up to launch the next-generation Dzire sedan. This top-selling model will receive a complete overhaul, including a new design, a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, and both manual and AMT transmission options. The new Dzire will also be available with a CNG variant, potentially making it more appealing to a wider audience.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift – September 9 Hyundai is preparing to unveil the first major update for its Alcazar SUV on September 9, 2024. The facelifted Alcazar will feature a refreshed design, a reimagined interior with new upholstery, and additional features, including a pair of large screens and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Powered by 1.5-liter turbo petrol and diesel engines, the updated Alcazar will continue to compete with models like the Mahindra XUV700.