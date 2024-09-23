6 Upcoming car launches in October 2024: Nissan Magnite Facelift, 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and more

The Indian automotive sector is preparing for a busy October 2024, with multiple car launches scheduled across various segments, including SUVs and electric vehicles. Several automakers are set to introduce new models following the festive season.

Kia Carnival

The new-generation Kia Carnival will be launched on October 3, as reported by Cars 24. The updated model will likely feature a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, generating 193PS of power and 441Nm of torque. It could come with a 7-seater configuration with a 2+2+3 seating layout.

Kia EV9

On the same day, Kia is also set to introduce the EV9, an all-electric family SUV. Anticipated to be priced above ₹1 crore, the EV9 will likely arrive via the CBU route and might be based on the Hyundai-Kia E-GMP platform.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan will launch the facelifted version of its compact SUV, the Magnite, on October 4, 2024. The refreshed model will likely come with cosmetic upgrades, including a redesigned front grille, new headlamps, and updated LED daytime running lights. Changes could also be seen in the bumpers, alloy wheels, and taillights, though the vehicle’s dimensions will remain unchanged.

BYD eMax 7

BYD is expected to launch the eMax 7, a facelifted version of the e6 MPV, on October 8. The vehicle will cater to both commercial and passenger segments, with visual updates and new features. Bookings have begun, and the company is offering benefits up to ₹51,000 for the first 1,000 customers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the 2024 E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) on October 9, offering both petrol and diesel options. The sixth-generation model is available in two variants, the E 200 and E 220d. Pre-orders are already open, and deliveries are expected soon after the launch.