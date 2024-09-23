6 Upcoming car launches in October 2024: Nissan Magnite Facelift, 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and more

The Indian automotive sector gears up for October 2024 with multiple car launches, including Kia's new Carnival and EV9, Nissan's Magnite facelift, BYD's eMax 7, and the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Tata's Nexon iCNG may also debut, expanding alternative fuel options.

Published23 Sep 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Several automakers are set to introduce new models following the festive season.
Several automakers are set to introduce new models following the festive season.(Kia India)

The Indian automotive sector is preparing for a busy October 2024, with multiple car launches scheduled across various segments, including SUVs and electric vehicles. Several automakers are set to introduce new models following the festive season.

Kia Carnival
The new-generation Kia Carnival will be launched on October 3, as reported by Cars 24. The updated model will likely feature a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, generating 193PS of power and 441Nm of torque. It could come with a 7-seater configuration with a 2+2+3 seating layout.

Kia EV9
On the same day, Kia is also set to introduce the EV9, an all-electric family SUV. Anticipated to be priced above 1 crore, the EV9 will likely arrive via the CBU route and might be based on the Hyundai-Kia E-GMP platform.

Nissan Magnite Facelift
Nissan will launch the facelifted version of its compact SUV, the Magnite, on October 4, 2024. The refreshed model will likely come with cosmetic upgrades, including a redesigned front grille, new headlamps, and updated LED daytime running lights. Changes could also be seen in the bumpers, alloy wheels, and taillights, though the vehicle’s dimensions will remain unchanged.

Also Read | 2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift launch scheduled for October 4: What to expect

BYD eMax 7
BYD is expected to launch the eMax 7, a facelifted version of the e6 MPV, on October 8. The vehicle will cater to both commercial and passenger segments, with visual updates and new features. Bookings have begun, and the company is offering benefits up to 51,000 for the first 1,000 customers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
Mercedes-Benz will introduce the 2024 E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) on October 9, offering both petrol and diesel options. The sixth-generation model is available in two variants, the E 200 and E 220d. Pre-orders are already open, and deliveries are expected soon after the launch.

Also Read | 2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB to launch on Oct 9: What all to expect

Tata Nexon iCNG
Tata Motors may launch the Nexon iCNG in October, according to several media reports. This will be the first CNG-powered vehicle in India to feature a turbocharged engine, offering an alternative fuel option in the compact SUV segment.

 

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Business NewsAuto News6 Upcoming car launches in October 2024: Nissan Magnite Facelift, 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and more

