MG Motors revealed the 6/7-seater SUV Hector Plus at the Auto Expo this year and the company had planned to launch it much earlier this year. However, Covid-19 forced them to push back on the schedule. Now, the automobile company seems ready to launch the car to the Indian buyer. The car is expected to launch next month.

Hector Plus, in essence, is a three-row version of the 5-seater version. The car has also been spotted on few dealerships earlier, indicating that the company is getting ready to release the car.

Coming to changes in comparison to its smaller sibling, the MG Hector Plus gets a few cosmetic changes upfront. It comes with a new set of headlamps and also new front bumpers. The rear side gets a new tail lamp design and scuff plates. The overall design of the car’s rear end looks more rounded than the 5-seater version.

The interiors will receive an upgrade in the form of new faux leather upholstery in tan colour. The dashboard will also get matching tan panels. The buyer will get a choice of either 6-seater or 7-seater options. In order to cater to the third-row passengers, MG will provide AC vents at the rear and adjustable headrests for all passengers.

The price of the SUV will be revealed at the time of the launch but it is expected to be slightly pricier than the 5-seater version. The MG Hector’s price starts from ₹12.74 lakh and goes up to ₹17.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

