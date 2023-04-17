7 Tips to keep your car in best shape this summer with easy maintenance

As the temperatures rise, it is important to give your car some extra attention to ensure it continues to run smoothly. The summer heat can take a toll on various parts of your car, including the tires, fluids, and air conditioning system. Failing to properly maintain your vehicle during this time can result in decreased fuel efficiency, breakdowns, and expensive repairs, not to mention potential damage to its exterior paint. However, with just a few easy summer car care tips, you can keep your vehicle running safely and looking its best all season long.

Inspect and replace your windshield wipers

Summer car care should always include maintaining your windshield wipers. The combination of dust, pollen, and glare from the sun can make it challenging to see clearly through your windshield. Moreover, the heat can dry out the rubber on the wiper blades, reducing their effectiveness in wiping away rain or debris. To avoid any visibility issues while driving, it is crucial to check the condition of your wipers regularly and replace them at the end of the season. You can also prevent dust buildup on the blades and windshield by covering your car when it's not in use.

Regularly check your cabin air filter

In the summer months, your car's air filter plays a crucial role in preventing harmful pollutants from entering the cabin through the vents. However, a dirty filter can cause problems with your air conditioning system, which can result in costly repairs. Additionally, the cost of replacing an air filter can vary depending on your vehicle model.

To avoid these unnecessary expenses, it is crucial to prioritize the maintenance of your cabin air filter by changing it regularly. Most manufacturers recommend changing the filter every 12 months or every 10,000 kilometers. This routine check-up is both essential and cost-effective in the long run, ensuring the optimal performance of your car's air conditioning system and protecting your health from harmful pollutants.

Maintain the tyre pressure

Maintaining the correct tyre pressure is essential for optimal car performance, regardless of the season. Tyres can lose or gain pressure daily, depending on the outside temperature, which makes it crucial to keep them properly inflated. During summer, the hot weather can cause tyre pressure to increase, resulting in overinflated tyres and potential blowouts.

On the other hand, underinflated tyres can negatively impact fuel economy, handling, and increase the risk of a tyre blowout. Therefore, it's important to ensure your tyres are at the manufacturer's recommended pressure to guarantee efficient and safe operation of your car during summer.

Inspect and maintain fluids.

When the temperature rises during summer, your car's engine oil may degrade quickly, increasing the risk of engine damage. To prevent this, it's crucial to check your engine oil levels regularly and top them up with the appropriate oil as necessary. The engine oil acts as a lubricant and protects the engine from wear and tear, while the oil filter removes contaminants from the oil.

Furthermore, to minimise wear and tear under extreme operating conditions, you might want to consider replacing the old oil with a more heat-resistant grade that retains its viscosity. It's also important to regularly inspect the fluid levels of the power steering, brake, and transmission units, as these can be potential weak points. Following the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule for oil changes is also essential in ensuring that your engine runs smoothly for years to come. With regular oil changes and maintenance, you can help keep your engine running at its best even during hot summer days.

Servicing of AC

During the summer months, car owners often complain about their air conditioning units not cooling the cabin fast enough. This can be particularly frustrating when the car is parked in direct sunlight, trapping heat inside.

Regular maintenance is crucial for air conditioning units to function properly. The most common cause of malfunctioning AC units is low refrigerant, often caused by leaks in the system. It's important to service the air conditioning system regularly, topping up the refrigerant gas, and cleaning the system to remove dust and dirt buildup that can hinder airflow and lead to system failures.

To avoid this situation, when entering a parked car, roll down the windows briefly to let the hot air escape. Then, turn on the fan to the highest level and wait for a few minutes until the inside temperature matches the outside temperature. Finally, roll up the windows and turn on the AC to ensure optimal cooling performance.

With regular maintenance and proper use, you can ensure that your air conditioning system functions optimally, keeping you comfortable even during the hottest summer days.

Ensure safety of interior.

To keep your car in top shape and preserve its value, it is important to shield both the interior and exterior from the harmful effects of the sun's rays. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can cause the car's interior components to fade, crack, or warp, and damage the exterior paint.

During the summer, you can protect the interior of your car by parking it in shaded areas or using a car cover. The high temperatures can make driving uncomfortable by overheating the steering wheel and seats. We also recommend regularly cleaning and conditioning the vehicle to prevent damage and keep it looking like new. By following these simple steps, you can extend the life of your car and maintain its value.

Regular checks on car battery

Maintaining a clean battery is crucial to ensure that it runs smoothly. You can achieve this by regularly cleaning the battery terminals after detaching the battery cables. Furthermore, ensure that the battery is securely fastened, and all connections are tight, which can contribute to the battery's efficient operation.

Check for corrosion on the battery terminals, clean them thoroughly, and secure all cable connections. A weak battery can cause slow engine cranking, dimming headlights, and the battery warning light to illuminate on the dashboard, indicating the need for a battery replacement.