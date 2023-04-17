7 Tips to keep your car in best shape this summer with easy maintenance

Inspect and replace your windshield wipers

Summer car care should always include maintaining your windshield wipers. The combination of dust, pollen, and glare from the sun can make it challenging to see clearly through your windshield. Moreover, the heat can dry out the rubber on the wiper blades, reducing their effectiveness in wiping away rain or debris. To avoid any visibility issues while driving, it is crucial to check the condition of your wipers regularly and replace them at the end of the season. You can also prevent dust buildup on the blades and windshield by covering your car when it's not in use.