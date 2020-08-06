Mumbai: Up to 70% consumers are expected to finalise the model of choice before visiting a passenger car dealership as India records sequential recovery in sales driven by pent up demand, a Boston Consulting Group – Facebook report finds.

The BCG – Facebook report, titled ‘Turn the Tide", points out that car buyers will increasingly reduce their dependence on the dealerships for product discovery and finalization while relying more on the digital platforms for doing their primary research.

The report underlines 7 consumer trends, which are driven by social distancing, health and hygiene and income uncertainty as the direct result of the pandemic, that are impacting the demand for passenger cars.

Vikash Jain, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group told Mint that some of these trends include accelerated adoption of digital platforms, bargain hunting and downtrading, need-based purchase decisions, superior hygiene, among others.

In the past few months, a number of leading carmakers including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and others have launched their own online platforms in an attempt to transact digitally.

This includes Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ program, Honda Car India’s ‘Honda from Home’, Tata Motors’ ‘Click to Drive’, M&M’s ‘Own Online’, among several others.

“Its been over four months that consumers have not ventured out and this is the new normal. As people are getting used to it and resuming their regular lives, upto 90% of the surveyed consumers said they are visiting online platforms to purchase things," Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, vertical head for technology, telecom, automotive and new business at Facebook India told this publication in a recent interview.

The report suggests that while 50% of consumers planning to increase their spend are expecting discounts on four-wheelers, 8% consumers planning to buy a car in the next 6 months will look at the used car segment due to focus on need-based purchase decisions.

It also finds that 70% of car owners will prefer daily commuting in their own cars while avoiding the public and shared transport post covid-19.

According to Jain, the survey has also found a sharp rise in the ‘do-it-yourself’ or DIY queries online.

“We see a 54% spike in online research of ‘how to do it yourself’ queries across segments. In automotive, consumers are increasingly looking online to find out how to sanitize their cars," said Jain of BCG.

