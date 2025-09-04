8 new things you should notice on the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Take a look…

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently unveiled its much-anticipated mid-size SUV, the Victoris, designed to set new benchmarks in the Indian SUV landscape. With a bold assertion of having ‘Got It All,’ the brand has equipped the Victoris with various new features, including connected tech and segment-first features. The Victoris is also MSIL's first car, which has been launched with a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. It gets multiple powertrain options and a modern design.
With these additions, the Victoris marks a step forward for Maruti Suzuki, bringing technologies and features into its SUV lineup that were previously absent. Bookings are open at ₹11,000, with the model offered in petrol, strong hybrid, and CNG variants. Take a look at the features that make the Maruti Suzuki Victoris stand out in the Indian market:
For the first time, a Maruti Suzuki model gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level-2. This package includes features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Curve Speed Reduction, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Monitoring. These features bring the Victoris closer to global SUV safety standards.
For the first time in this segment, this SUV comes with an 8-speaker Infinity by Harman system with Dolby Atmos 5.1 Surround Sound. The setup includes a subwoofer, amplifier, and centre speaker, offering what Maruti calls a theatre-like experience inside the cabin.
Adding to the luxury quotient, the Victoris has debuted customisable 64-colour ambient mood lighting inside the cabin, another first for the brand.
Maruti introduces a gesture-controlled powered tailgate with multiple activation modes, including kick gesture, key fob, and dashboard switch. This feature, usually reserved for premium SUVs, makes its way into the Victoris for the first time in Maruti’s portfolio.
The Victoris debuts a segment-first underbody CNG tank design, ensuring no compromise on boot space. This engineering solution is unique to the SUV and reflects Maruti’s focus on practicality in alternative fuel options.
Inside, the Victoris features a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with multiple display modes, combined with a 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa integration, and OTA updates. The centre console also debuts a sleek integration of the climate control display into the main touchscreen, a first in Maruti’s lineup.
The SUV will be sold in 10 paint options, seven monotone and three dual-tone shades. Among these, two shades are new to Maruti’s lineup: Mystic Green and Eternal Blue. The full list includes Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Black, Dignity Brown, Opulent Red, and Brave Khaki, along with dual-tone combinations.
The SUV introduces ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and a wireless smartphone charger with active cooling. These premium comfort features appear for the first time on a Maruti SUV.
