8 new things you should notice on the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Take a look…

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently unveiled its much-anticipated mid-size SUV, the Victoris, designed to set new benchmarks in the Indian SUV landscape. With a bold assertion of having ‘Got It All,’ the brand has equipped the Victoris with various new features, including connected tech and segment-first features. The Victoris is also MSIL's first car, which has been launched with a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. It gets multiple powertrain options and a modern design.

With these additions, the Victoris marks a step forward for Maruti Suzuki, bringing technologies and features into its SUV lineup that were previously absent. Bookings are open at ₹11,000, with the model offered in petrol, strong hybrid, and CNG variants. Take a look at the features that make the Maruti Suzuki Victoris stand out in the Indian market: