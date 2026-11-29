Petrol cars offer long range and quick refuelling; electric vehicles bring brisk acceleration and low running costs. To see whether a plug-in hybrid can actually deliver both on Indian roads, a four-driver crew took the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV on a real-world interstate test from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Jaipur, according to a Team-BHP blog post.

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Shared between two publications during an MG-organised drive, the group put the large SUV through a mix of national highways and expressways featuring 80 km/h stretches alongside long sections permitting 120 km/h.

The goal was simple: see how far the vehicle could go without touching a fuel pump or a charger.

Sealed fuel cap, live leaderboard and a 1,112 km starting figure Before the crew rolled out of Ahmedabad, both the petrol tank and the charging port were sealed, and an online leaderboard was set up to track which team reached the destination using the least fuel.

With the trip meter reading 6.4 km at the start of the run, the SUV’s display showed a combined range of 1,112 km.

Sticking strictly to hypermiling, however, proved easier said than done. As the author of the Team-BHP post candidly noted, every long drive starts with a promise to drive economically—a promise that rarely survives an open highway.

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Highway punch, body roll and Jaipur’s evening traffic Out on the highway, the crew found the SUV quick on its feet, with strong acceleration that pushed occupants back into their seats. Ride quality, though, depended closely on the surface underneath.

The post pointed out noticeable body roll, noting that passengers might not appreciate spirited driving over uneven stretches.

Breaking up the journey with a meal stop at Dhabalogy near Udaipur, the group rolled into Jaipur late in the evening before heading to the city's 300-year-old Laxmi Misthan Bhandar for dinner.

Despite the SUV’s sheer size, navigating crowded evening streets proved straightforward; the crew credited the rear-view mirrors and built-in cameras with making tight turns and weaving past two-wheelers comfortable.

Stopping for fuel at 821.6 km When the team set off from Marriott Jaipur the next morning, the SUV showed 262 km of remaining range with roughly 280 km still left to Delhi. After factoring in on-road shots and testing along the way, it became clear that the sealed tank would not make it to the finish line.

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The group finally broke the seals at a petrol station after clocking 821.6 km from Ahmedabad. At the pump, the instrument cluster showed 0 km remaining on petrol and about 19 km left on the battery.

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Can it actually hit 1,000 km in everyday driving? Because four different drivers with distinct styles took turns at the wheel during the test, the Team-BHP post refrained from assigning a fixed fuel-efficiency figure to the SUV.

Even so, the crew was convinced that mileage would not be a worry for everyday owners driving calmly in normal traffic, concluding that a 1,000 km run on a full tank and full charge is very much achievable.

In city conditions, the savings could be even sharper: for buyers with a private charging point and a daily commute under 100 km, the post noted, the plug-in hybrid setup could cut running costs substantially.

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