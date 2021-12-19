NEW DELHI : The strong intent to purchase a vehicle among a majority of consumers in India in the next 12 months, as reflected in a survey by Mobility Outlook, not only highlights a recovery in auto-sector and but all the overall healthy spending habits in the country.

The Mobility Outlook—a brand of CarTrade Tech—recently conducted a survey among 2.7 lakh Indian consumers across the country and the poll concluded that a majority of the consumers showed strong intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months.

Mobility Outlook said 83% of respondents confirmed the intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months, 13% indicated they may buy, and only 4% surveyed answered in negative.

The survey found a strong intent to purchase new vehicles. Used vehicles also seem to enjoy increased interest. The poll results also noted that 52% of surveyed wanted to buy a new personal car, while 33% of the respondents were looking for a new scooter or motorcycle.

Used vehicles

Interestingly, 13% of the respondents were looking to buy a used personal car, while only 3% were interested in purchasing a used scooter or motorcycle.

The survey noted that value for money, low price of used vehicles, good deals and warranty from used car dealers, and attraction of upper segment vehicles at the relatively low price were the reasons for leaning towards used vehicles.

The survey also found that 74% of respondents were inclined towards owning directly through normal purchases from dealerships, 17% were looking for long-term leasing for 1-4 years, and 5% opted for short-term leasing of less than a year, only 3% were looking for vehicle subscription service.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.