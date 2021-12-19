Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / 83% of consumers intend to purchase a vehicle in next 12 months, says survey

83% of consumers intend to purchase a vehicle in next 12 months, says survey

Interestingly, 13% of the respondents were looking to buy a used personal car
1 min read . 06:35 PM IST Livemint

Mobility Outlook survey said 83% of respondents confirmed the intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months, 13% indicated they may buy, and only 4% answered in negative

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The strong intent to purchase a vehicle among a majority of consumers in India in the next 12 months, as reflected in a survey by Mobility Outlook, not only highlights a recovery in auto-sector and but all the overall healthy spending habits in the country. 

NEW DELHI : The strong intent to purchase a vehicle among a majority of consumers in India in the next 12 months, as reflected in a survey by Mobility Outlook, not only highlights a recovery in auto-sector and but all the overall healthy spending habits in the country. 

The Mobility Outlook—a brand of CarTrade Tech—recently conducted a survey among 2.7 lakh Indian consumers across the country and the poll concluded that a majority of the consumers showed strong intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months.

The Mobility Outlook—a brand of CarTrade Tech—recently conducted a survey among 2.7 lakh Indian consumers across the country and the poll concluded that a majority of the consumers showed strong intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Mobility Outlook said 83% of respondents confirmed the intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months, 13% indicated they may buy, and only 4% surveyed answered in negative.

The survey found a strong intent to purchase new vehicles. Used vehicles also seem to enjoy increased interest. The poll results also noted that 52% of surveyed wanted to buy a new personal car, while 33% of the respondents were looking for a new scooter or motorcycle.

Used vehicles

Interestingly, 13% of the respondents were looking to buy a used personal car, while only 3% were interested in purchasing a used scooter or motorcycle.

The survey noted that value for money, low price of used vehicles, good deals and warranty from used car dealers, and attraction of upper segment vehicles at the relatively low price were the reasons for leaning towards used vehicles.

The survey also found that 74% of respondents were inclined towards owning directly through normal purchases from dealerships, 17% were looking for long-term leasing for 1-4 years, and 5% opted for short-term leasing of less than a year, only 3% were looking for vehicle subscription service.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!