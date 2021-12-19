83% of consumers intend to purchase a vehicle in next 12 months, says survey

Mobility Outlook survey said 83% of respondents confirmed the intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months, 13% indicated they may buy, and only 4% answered in negative

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The strong intent to purchase a vehicle among a majority of consumers in India in the next 12 months, as reflected in a survey by Mobility Outlook, not only highlights a recovery in auto-sector and but all the overall healthy spending habits in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The strong intent to purchase a vehicle among a majority of consumers in India in the next 12 months, as reflected in a survey by Mobility Outlook, not only highlights a recovery in auto-sector and but all the overall healthy spending habits in the country.

The Mobility Outlook—a brand of CarTrade Tech—recently conducted a survey among 2.7 lakh Indian consumers across the country and the poll concluded that a majority of the consumers showed strong intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Mobility Outlook—a brand of CarTrade Tech—recently conducted a survey among 2.7 lakh Indian consumers across the country and the poll concluded that a majority of the consumers showed strong intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Mobility Outlook said 83% of respondents confirmed the intent to purchase a vehicle in the next 12 months, 13% indicated they may buy, and only 4% surveyed answered in negative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey found a strong intent to purchase new vehicles. Used vehicles also seem to enjoy increased interest. The poll results also noted that 52% of surveyed wanted to buy a new personal car, while 33% of the respondents were looking for a new scooter or motorcycle.

Used vehicles

Interestingly, 13% of the respondents were looking to buy a used personal car, while only 3% were interested in purchasing a used scooter or motorcycle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey also found that 74% of respondents were inclined towards owning directly through normal purchases from dealerships, 17% were looking for long-term leasing for 1-4 years, and 5% opted for short-term leasing of less than a year, only 3% were looking for vehicle subscription service.